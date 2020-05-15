Tesla homing in on sites for new 'Cybertruck' factory; U.S. factory output skidded in April

Tesla picks finalists for new US plant
DETROIT — Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday.
The person says company officials visited Tulsa in the past week and were shown two sites.
It wasn't clear if there were any other finalists in the mix. The person, who didn't want to be identified because the site selection process is secret, said no final decision has been made.
The new factory will be Tesla's biggest so far. The electric car maker has said it wants the factory to be in the center of the country and closer to East Coast markets.
The new factory would build Tesla's upcoming "Cybertruck" as well as be a second site to build the Model Y small SUV.
On the company's earnings conference call in April, Musk said the site of the company's third U.S. factory could be announced within a month. Musk calls his plants "Gigafactories."
Factory output plunges 11.2% in April
WASHINGTON — American industry suffered the most severe plunge on record last month with factories, mines and utilities battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2% in April. Manufacturing output also posted a record drop — 13.7 percent — as production of cars, trucks and auto parts plummeted more than 70 percent. Production of aerospace and other transportation products, metals and furniture fell around 20 percent. Output dropped 6.1 percent at mines and 0.9 percent at utilities.
The implosion of the U.S. industrial sector was not unexpected, but the scale of the collapse was stunning. Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote "one can't help but grimace."
Industry was running at 64.9 percent of capacity last month, shattering the previous record low set in the Great Recession year 2009. Factory capacity utilization also hit a record low 61.1 percent.
Manufacturing may get a boost over the coming week as auto plants begin to reopen.
"Auto output at the large factories is slated to resume on Monday," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, "so we should see a pickup in manufacturing activity in May.
Layoffs surge to record 11.4M in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. layoffs soared in March to a record 11.4 million after state and local governments closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses in response to the intensifying viral outbreak.
The Labor Department said Friday that job openings plunged, and hiring also fell sharply, though those changes weren't nearly as dramatic as layoffs, which rose more than six-fold. The number of available jobs fell nearly 12%, to 6.2 million. The number of hires declined 13%, to 5.2 million.
The data shows how employers quickly cut jobs as mandated shutdowns rolled out, but did not make equally large shifts to job searches or hiring. Further declines in job openings would suggest that companies are bracing for a lengthier slowdown.
The figures lag more recent data such as the April jobs report, released last week, which showed the unemployment rate leapt to 14.7% that month, the highest since the Great Depression. But the report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, helps illustrate how businesses responded to the initial viral outbreak.
Weekly jobless claims figures, which are more up to date, show that layoffs have declined for six straight weeks, but remain at historically high levels. Nearly 3 million people sought unemployment aid last week.
China plants busier; spending is feeble
BEIJING — Factory output rose in April as China's virus-battered economy reopened but job losses depressed consumer spending, a key driver of growth, challenging the Communist Party's push to revive normal activity.
Investment in factories and other fixed assets also improved as businesses reopened after China's deepest economic slump since at least the 1960s, official data showed Friday.
China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the virus and the first to start reopening in March. Automakers and some other manufacturers say production is back to normal, but retailing and other industries are struggling.
Friday's report "shows only small and gradual improvements in economic activity," Iris Pang of ING said in a report.
China is South Carolina's top trading partner.
US ramps up sanctions on China's Huawei
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is imposing new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei by limiting its ability to use American technology to build its semiconductors.
The Commerce Department said Friday the move aims to cut off Huawei's undermining of existing U.S. sanctions.
The new restriction is separate from an ongoing Trump administration reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei. The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company a year ago, deeming it a national security risk, but the limited reprieve allows wireless companies to keep offering service in remote parts of the U.S.
The Commerce Department said this week that reprieve is being extended for another 90 days.
But numerous loopholes have been exploited, especially as U.S. companies continued to supply Huawei with chips made outside the United States. The Commerce Department said the new restriction will "narrowly and strategically" target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors built in overseas foundries but using U.S. software and technology.
Data show Germany is in recession
BERLIN — The German economy shrank by 2.2 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous three-month period as shutdowns in the country and beyond started to bite, official data showed Friday. That means Europe's biggest economy went into recession following a small dip at the end of last year.
The figures from the Federal Statistical Office offered a first glimpse of the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis, which the government is trying to limit with rescue programs and has pushed other European economies like France and Italy into recession.
The decline in the January-March period was the second-biggest quarterly decline since Germany was reunited in 1990, exceeded only by a 4.7 percent drop in the first quarter of 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis, senior statistics office official Albert Braakmann said.
Germany, which one of South Carolina's key global trading partners, itself started shutting down in mid-March.
GM's Corvette plant reopening is set
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — General Motors will begin reopening its Corvette plant in Kentucky on May 26, a company spokesman said.
The restart at the Bowling Green plant will be gradual and will focus on new worker safety protocols that were put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Thompkins told the Daily News.
Officials have said GM plants will start with one shift and add more depending on demand.
The Corvette plant shut down March 20, shortly after the first 2020 vehicle rolled off the assembly line. The new Corvette was the first of its kind with a mid-engine design.
GM solar deal to power Tenn. plant
SPRING HILL, Tenn.— General Motors plans to buy enough solar energy to power its Tennessee assembly plant by late 2022.
The automaker announced Thursday that its agreement at its Spring Hill plant with the Tennessee Valley Authority is expected to provide up to 100 megawatts of solar energy annually, the amount used by 18,000 U.S. households each year.
A solar farm in Lowndes County, Mississippi, currently under development by Origis Energy will provide the energy.
GM says the move should increase its sourced electricity to more than 50% renewable by 2023, moving it closer to its goal of 100% in the U.S. by 2030 at GM-owned sites.
The Spring Hill investment is part of the Tennessee Valley Authority's Green Invest program, which involves long-term agreements to buy and claim new renewable energy.