Tension with sister's fiance makes holiday outlook bleak

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.