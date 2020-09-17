Tech weights on the stock market again; pace of new-home construction takes a tumble

Big Tech again leads decliners on Wall St.
NEW YORK — Another slide in technology companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, extending losses from the day before.
The S&P 500 lost 0.8 percent after having been down 1.7 percent earlier. The selling was widespread, with eight of the 11 sectors that make up the benchmark index ending the day lower. The sectors that include Amazon, Facebook and Apple took the heaviest losses.
The selling came a day after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to support the wheezing economy. The statement failed to encourage Wall Street and the S&P 500 recorded its first loss in four days Wednesday.
Low interest rates are usually a boon for investors, sending stocks soaring. So why the sell-off? Analysts gave varying reasons for the market's weakness. Among them: the gloomy outlook Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave for the economy's prospects and built-up expectations by some that the Fed would be even more generous with its stimulus. It isn't the first hangover stocks have suffered following a rate announcement by the Fed.
"The market really got a bunch of nothing from the Fed," said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "Maybe that would be OK if we were continuing along with the recovery, but the recovery is starting to decelerate."
Home building gains ended in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1 percent in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.
Applications for building permits, which is a good barometer of future activity, dipped a slight 0.9 percent in August to a seasonally adjusted 1.47 million but that decline followed solid gains in the previous three months including a 17.9 percent rise in July.
New homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9 percent surge in July, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
While the drop-off in new homes was greater than economists had expected, construction remains 51.6 percent above an April low.
Also, this week a survey gauging builder sentiment found strong optimism. The survey by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed that builder confidence reached to an all-time high in September, even in the face of rising costs for building materials.
Declines in activity were led by the Northeast, where home construction fell 33.1 percent. There was also a decline of 17.7 percent in the South, traditionally a strong region.
Ford to build e-truck plant in Michigan
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new Michigan factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
The new plant is being built in Dearborn, where Ford is starting to produce a new version of the F-150 that's due in showrooms this November.
Ford's F-series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. with nearly 900,000 sold last year.
Ford says the new electric truck will go on sale in mid-2022. The company says it's investing $700 million in its Rouge factory complex to make the new trucks. Ford also plans a plug-in gas-electric hybrid version.
The company says a study done by the Boston Consulting Group found that the F-Series brings in $42 billion in U.S. revenue. That's more than whole companies such as McDonald's, Nike and Netflix.
Sony PlayStation 5 to launch Nov. 12
SAN FRANCISCO — Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12 in the U.S., the company said Wednesday, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft's Xbox Series X over whose new console will turn up under more trees this year.
Video game fans have been chomping at the bit for the new consoles, and not just because they've been stuck inside since March. The roughly 7-year life cycle of a video game console has been nearing an end. Both predecessor consoles, the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, launched in 2013.
The new consoles promise faster load times, souped up graphics and new games. Sony's console is also more expensive this time around; the PS4 launched for $400 in 2013.
Sony's PS5 will come in two different models — a standard version with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive for $500, and a digital-oriented version with no disk drive that costs $400. While you can still buy games on optical disks, it's increasingly common for gamers to download them in digital form instead.
Little change this week for mortgage rates
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week as they hover at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.87 percent from 2.86 percent last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.73 percent a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.35 percent from 2.37 percent.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Spurred by the low loan rates, first-time home purchases jumped 19 percent in August from July, to the highest monthly level ever tracked, according to Freddie Mac. Still, the lack of available homes for sale is a constraint.
Papa John's plans new hub in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Pizza purveyor Papa John's announced plans Thursday to open a new Atlanta-area facility housing several key departments along with about 200 jobs.
The pizza delivery company said in a news release that the location will be one of three global headquarters, along with its Louisville office and its international hub outside of London. The Georgia location and associated organizational changes are expected to be complete by next summer.
The plan comes as Papa John's charts a new strategic course after fallout with its founder, John Schnatter, and as its stock price rises amid growing demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Papa John's Atlanta office will house departments including menu innovation, marketing, human resources, communications and development, while IT, supply chain and legal teams will stay at its Kentucky headquarters.
The company has more than 5,300 locations worldwide.