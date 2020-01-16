Stock indexes rally, led by tech gains
NEW YORK — Another rally on Wall Street powered stock indexes to more records Thursday.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite notched all-time highs, extending the market's gains after a strong start to the year.
A batch of solid economic data injected more optimism into markets a day after the signing of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China.
Consumers have been the backbone of economic growth and the government's December report on retail sales showed that they continued spending at a healthy pace. Encouraging reports on manufacturing, weekly applications for unemployment aid and homebuilders' confidence also helped lift the market. Investors also weighed a mixed bag of corporate earnings.
The good economic news follows the signing of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the U.S. and China that puts the nations on a clearer path to ending their 18-month long trade war.
Senate passes Can.-Mex. trade deal
WASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico and gives President Donald Trump a major policy win before senators turn their full attention to his impeachment trial.
The vote was 89-10. The measure goes to Trump for his signature. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, which tore down most trade barriers and triggered a surge in trade. But Trump and other critics blamed that pact for encouraging U.S. companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican laborers.
Mexico has already approved the agreement. Canada is expected to do so in coming months.
The agreement aims to have more cars produced in the United States, where workers earn an average of at least $16 an hour. It also secured changes that require Mexico to change its laws to make it easier for workers to form independent unions, which should improve worker conditions and wages and reduce the incentive for U.S. companies to relocate their plants.
Gap kills spin off of Old Navy
NEW YORK — Gap Inc. says it no longer intends to spin off Old Navy as a separate entity.
The company said Thursday that its board scuttled the move after determining it would be too costly and complex, especially given the retailer's recent struggles.
The company announced in February 2019 that it planned to split into two publicly traded companies, one for its low-cost Old Navy brand and another for the Gap, Banana Republic and its lesser known brands like Athleta, Intermix and Hill City.
Like many mall-based clothing chains, Gap Inc. is seeking ways to turn its business around.
CSX's 4Q profit declines by 9%
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX said its profit declined 9 percent to $771 million in the fourth quarter as the railroad hauled 7 percent less freight.
The results topped expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
CSX, which serves Charleston, said its revenue declined 8 percent to $2.89 billion because of the volume decline, but the railroad cut its expenses 9 percents to $1.73 billion in the quarter. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.92 billion in revenue.
For the full year, CSX said its profit grew 1 perecent to $3.33 billion.
CSX operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces..
Shoe chain is out of bankruptcy
NEW YORK — Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.
The Topeka, Kansas-based chain said Thursday it wants to reinvigorate Latin America, its largest business unit.
It will also relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. , but no details were offered.
Payless filed for bankruptcy protection in February and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America, including about 20 in South Carolina.
The latest bankruptcy filing didn't affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The chain sought protection from creditors once before, in April 2017.
Home loan rates tick up for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly last week after financial markets that had been roiled by the U.S.-Iran conflict stabilized.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.65 percent from 3.64 percent. The benchmark rate was 4.45 percent a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.09 percent from 3.07 percent last week.
Loan rates regained the stability they've shown in recent months, buttressed by positive economic data, a strong job market, and improved sentiment in the housing market, which saw a slowdown early last year.
Starbucks to expand in low-income areas
DETROIT — Starbucks is expanding a program that tries to help low-income communities by opening coffee shops and hiring local workers.
The company plans to open or remodel 85 stores by 2025 in rural and urban communities across the U.S. That will bring to 100 the total number of community stores Starbucks has opened since it announced the program in 2015. Each store will hire local staff — including construction crews and artists — and will have dedicated community event spaces.
Starbucks will also partner with local United Way chapters to develop programming for each store, such as youth job training classes or mentorship groups.
Starbucks says most of the 85 stores will be new, but some will be remodels of existing stores. The company will consider various factors — including youth unemployment rates and low median household income — in deciding where to build them.
Ghosn lawyer quits after client flees
TOKYO — One of the Japanese lawyers for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has stepped down from that job after his client fled the country.
Junichiro Hironaka had been representing Ghosn in his defense against financial misconduct charges. His move, announced Thursday, was widely expected after Ghosn escaped to Lebanon late last month.
Hironaka said in a statement that the entire team working on the case at his office will quit but did not outline reasons. He has said before he felt some empathy for Ghosn's reasons for escape, while stressing he had hoped to win vindication in court.
Hironaka is respected for winning high-profile cases in this nation where the conviction rate is higher than 99 percent. Also Thursday, Nissan Motor Co. released steps it was taking to prevent a recurrence of Ghosn's scandal, and reiterated its denouncement of Ghosn.
The underreporting of his future compensation is among the allegations Ghosn faced in Tokyo. In a news conference last week in Beirut, Ghosn insisted again that he was innocent of the charges, which also included breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He said he fled because he felt he could not expect a fair trial in Japan.