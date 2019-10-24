Tech gains can't lift entire market
NEW YORK — Stocks wobbled all day and turned in a mixed finish on Thursday as big gains by technology companies were offset by losses in health care, communications services and other sectors.
The tech sector added to its already sizable gains this year, which are far outpacing the rest of the market.
Microsoft rose 2.1 percent after handily beating Wall Street's quarterly profit forecast, and PayPal soared 7.8 percent. Electric carmaker Tesla also soared after reporting a surprise profit late Wedesnday.
Most other sectors edged lower.
Shipping costs weigh on Amazon
NEW YORK — Amazon's push for faster delivery is hurting its profits.
The online retailer reported third-quarter earnings Thursday that missed expectations. Its stock sunk 9% in after-hours trading.
Amazon is moving to cut its delivery time in half, to one day instead of two, for Prime members who pay $119 a year. The company has said the change would cost it more than it expected.
Amazon reported net income of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per share, in the quarter ending Sept. 30. That's 36 cents below what analysts expected, according to FactSet.
Revenue beat expectations. jumping 24 percent to $70 billion.
Subaru recalls cars, SUVs in US
DETROIT — Subaru is recalling more than 670,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.
The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017-2019, and 2018-2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.
Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.
The second recall covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017-2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.
Dealers will replace valves or engines, if needed. Both recalls start Dec. 13.
New homes sales fell in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. new home sales fell slightly in September with all regions of the country except the Midwest showing declines.
The Commerce Department says sales of new homes fell 0.7% last month following a big 6.2% surge in sales in August. Homes were sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000, 15.5% higher than a year ago.
Many economists had expected sales to keep rising in September, reflecting declining mortgage rates and ultra-low unemployment.
However, the housing industry is combating a variety of factors that are holding back growth ranging from a shortage of construction workers to a lack of available land for new homes.
The median price of a new home fell 7.9% last month to $299,400, down from an August price of $325,200.
Twitter user growth overshadowed
SAN FRANCISCO — Disappointing third-quarter profit and revenue at Twitter overshadowed strong user growth, sending shares of the social media company plummeting $8.08 to $30.75 on Thursday.
The company also lowered its outlook for the fourth-quarter and for the year and blamed some of its problems in the most recent quarter on bugs in its advertising platform.
The company said it's addressing those issues, but that they will likely weigh on its advertising business in the near term.
The number of people using Twitter daily in the most recent quarter jumped 17 percent to 145 million compared with the same period last year, and increased by 6 million from just the previous quarter.
"These bugs affected our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and ad partners," said Ned Segal, chief financial officer. "We also discovered that certain personalization and data settings were not operating as expected. These issues were in our control and we will work to do better."
Pumpkins pulled over blackface complaints
NYACK, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond has removed pumpkins painted black with white mouths following complaints they were offensive because they resembled blackface.
News 12-Westchester reported the black pumpkins were placed on a porch outside a law firm in Nyack, N.Y., as part of a Halloween display. They were removed less than 48 hours later after some community members complained. Law firm partner Mary Marzolla says the pumpkins were never meant to offend anyone.
Bed Bath & Beyond apologized, saying any offense was unintentional and that it "immediately removed" the pumpkins from sale.
Mortgage rates rise to 3-month high
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week to their highest point in 12 weeks, though they remain far below their levels of a year ago.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.75 percent from 3.69 percent last week. That's down from 4.9 percent a year ago and by historic standards is very low. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage moved up to 3.18 percent from 3.15 percent.
Lower rates have helped reinvigorate the housing market, which stumbled last year. Sales of existing homes reached a 17-month high in August, though they fell modestly in September. New home sales jumped 15.5 percent in September from a year earlier. Single-family home construction has also ticked up.
Durable goods orders fall 1.1%
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods tumbled in September by the largest amount in four months while a closely watched category that tracks business investment fell for a second month.
The declines underscored the troubles manufacturing is having in the face of a global slowdown and trade war uncertainty.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods dropped 1.1 perent in September, the biggest setback since a 2.3 precent decline in May.