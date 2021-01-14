Tech stocks pull market lower; jobless claims in US soar to 965K

Drop in tech drags indexes lower
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a day of listless trading Thursday with a late-afternoon pullback led by technology companies that left the major stock indexes in the red.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent. The benchmark index, which had been up by an equal amount, was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge technology companies even though most of the stocks in the index rose. Those losses outweighed gains in banks, industrials and other sectors.
Small-company stocks bucked the trend and continued to rally, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose. Still, the market pullback has the S&P 500 on track for its first weekly loss in three weeks.
"It's a pause in a momentum trade that probably keeps going for a while," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. "Sentiment is still pretty hot, but has cooled a little bit."
Jobless claims jump as virus takes toll
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and evidence that the resurgent virus has caused a spike in layoffs.
The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
Before the pandemic, weekly applications typically numbered around 225,000. Last spring, after nationwide shutdowns took effect, applications for jobless benefits spiked to nearly 7 million — 10 times the previous record high.
Powell signals Fed will keep buying bonds
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sought Thursday to tamp down any concerns that the Fed might soon withdraw some of its support for the U.S. economy and stressed that any such pullback would be signaled far in advance.
During an online discussion hosted by Princeton University, from which Powell earned his undergraduate degree, he Fed chair said the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession is still far short of its goals.
The Fed had said after its last policy meeting last month that it would continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month until the economy made "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's goals of maximum employment and stable 2 percent inflation.
"When that happens — and we can see that clearly — we'll let the world know," Powell said. "We will communicate very clearly to the public and we'll do so well in advance before actively considering any tapering of asset purchases."
The bond purchases are intended to hold down longer-term interest rates to encourage consumers and businesses to borrow and spend. Lower rates on 10-year Treasurys, for example, reduce borrowing costs for home and car buyers. At the same time, the central bank is keeping its benchmark short-term rate at a record low near zero to help support the economy.
Powell also stressed that the Fed probably won't raise its rate until inflation has topped 2 percent for some time.
Delta cautious after posting $12B loss
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is reporting a $755 million loss for the fourth quarter, which brings its loss for all of 2020 to more than $12 billion, a company record.
And Delta gave a cautious outlook Thursday for the first quarter of 2021, saying it expects to lose $10 million to $15 million a day in the next three months.
After that, however, executives at the Atlanta-based airline think things will get better. CEO Ed Bastian is sticking to a prediction that Delta will reach break-even sometime this spring.
Delta is the first U.S. airline to report its fourth-quarter numbers. It is the largest carrier based on passenger traffic at Charleston International Airport.
Google muscles up with Fitbit buyout
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit.
It’s a deal that could help the internet company grow even stronger while U.S. government regulators pursue an antitrust case aimed at undermining its power. Thursday’s completion of the acquisition comes 14 months after Google announced a deal that immediately raised privacy alarms.
But Google wound up entering a series of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world pledging it won’t use the health and fitness data from Fitbit’s 29 million users to sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its revenue.
Disneyland ends its annual pass program
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland is ending its annual pass program 10 months after the theme park shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park said Thursday.
The park in Anaheim, Calif., said it would begin issuing pro-rated refunds to eligible passholders.
"Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program," Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. He said the park will develop new membership offerings for when it can reopen.
Disney officials would not say how many people hold these passes or how much the move will cost the company.
The announcement comes the same week that Disneyland allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.
Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because coronavirus metrics in the county where the park is located have not declined to the levels required by the state.
Toyota fined for not reporting, fixing defects
DETROIT — Toyota will pay $180 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to report pollution control system defects in its vehicles for a decade.
The company also agreed in court to investigate emissions-related defects quickly and report them to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a timely manner.
"Toyota's actions undermined the EPA's self-disclosure system and likely led to delayed or avoided emissions-related recalls," Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan said Thursday in a prepared statement.
The Japanese automaker's actions brought financial benefits and excessive pollution, she said.
The company was accused in a government lawsuit of delays in filing 78 emissions defect reports as required by the Clean Air Act. The reports covered millions of vehicles, the statement said.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday and settled on the same day, according to the statement.
German economy shrank by 5% last year
FRANKFURT, Germany — The German economy, Europe's largest, shrank by 5 percent in the pandemic year 2020, ending a decade of growth as lockdowns wiped out much business and consumer activity.
As dreary as the numbers were, the drop was smaller than many had expected, and a high savings rate suggested consumers could be ready to unleash a strong economic recovery when the lid finally comes off.
The state statistics office Destatis said Thursday that only the construction sector showed an upturn.
Looking ahead, the stage could be set for a substantial economic rebound since consumers might be ready to spend once the pandemic recedes, having increased their saving rate to a record high of 16.3 percent during 2020.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that once the pandemic was contained, growth would be "clear and noticeable" in 2021. The government's estimate of 4.4 percent for 2021 growth is to be updated Jan. 27.
Germany's economy did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services. Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.
Norwegian Air is ending long flights
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said Thursday it will focus on European destinations and close its long-haul operations as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and debt restructuring.
The airline said it will "focus on its core Nordics business, operating a European short haul network with narrow body aircraft. Under these circumstances a long-haul operation is not viable for Norwegian and these operations will therefore not continue."
The plan affects its flights to the U.S. and means it will cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.
Norwegian also wants to reduce its total debt to around $2.36 billion and plans to raise as much as $590 million in new capital, including through a rights issue and a private placement of shares. The plan must be approved by an Irish bankruptcy court.
Like other airlines, its fleet is now mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel.
In November, Norwegian said it was seeking restructuring and bankruptcy protection in Ireland, where its fleet is held, saying it was in the interest of its stakeholders.