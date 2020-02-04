Tech stocks lead indexes broadly higher, Nasdaq sets record

Technology companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Tuesday that drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average about 1.4 percent higher and gave the S&P 500 its best day in more than five months.
The gains also pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq, helped by another double-digit surge in Tesla's shares, up 2.1 percent to an all-time high of 9,467.97.
It all added up to a solid start to February for the broader market after a downbeat January.
Investors welcomed a decision by China's central bank to inject $57 billion into its markets. The move is the latest step by Beijing to soften the financial blow of the recent virus outbreak. Worries about the potential global economic impact of a protracted outbreak rattled markets in recent weeks, erasing the S&P 500's gains last month.
"If China's going to do what they can to support their markets, then maybe we don't have as much cause for concern for our markets," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
Apple and Microsoft were among the tech-sector standouts. Like other major technology companies, they rely heavily on doing business with China. Health care, industrial, financial stocks also notched solid gains.
Utilities, real estate companies and other safe-play assets lagged the market as investors became more comfortable taking on risk. Prices for U.S. government bonds fell sharply, sending yields higher, and the price of gold also fell.
China's latest measure to shore up its markets follows an announcement from Monday that the government would put $173 billion into its markets as they reopened from an extended break.
The world's second-largest economy is in a lockdown that is threatening economic growth there and globally. More companies, including Sony, are warning investors of a potential hit to revenue and profit because of the virus. More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed globally, along with over 400 deaths. The cases have been mostly in China.
The moves by China signal to investors around the globe that the country's leadership is doing what it can to provide liquidity to their economy, Delwiche said.
"That limits some of the worst-case views that were out there from a financial perspective," he said.
The bond market was also signaling more confidence among investors Tuesday. Perhaps more importantly, the 10-year yield jumped above the three-month Treasury yield of 1.56 percent.
The leapfrog move silenced a recession warning that had been ringing in the bond market, at least for now. Yields for short-term Treasurys are rarely higher than for longer-term Treasurys, and when it does happen, a rule of thumb says a recession may be on the way in about a year or so. This recession warning signal, which has a fairly accurate but not perfect history, had begun flashing in recent days on worries about the virus for the first time since October.
Rising expectations of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may have also helped lift stocks. Investors now foresee an overwhelming likelihood of at least one Fed rate cut this year, with nearly half expecting two cuts, according to data from CME Group.
Wall Street continued to assess and digest another busy round of corporate earnings Tuesday, inlcuding Tesla's update from last week.
Traders continued to drive up shares in the Elon Musk-led carmaker, pushing the stock 13.7 percent higher, following a nearly 20 percent surge Monday. The electric vehicle maker reported strong fourth-quarter sales last week and its second-straight quarterly profit. The stock is now up more than twofold since the start of the year.
Among the world's automakers, Tesla, with a market value Tuesday just shy of $160 billion, ranks behind only Toyota, at $232 billion.
Many investors see it as justified for a company that is leading the world in electric vehicle sales amid an expected global transition from the internal combustion engine to batteries. Others see the meteoric rise as just plain crazy for a company that's never turned a full-year profit.