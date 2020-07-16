Tech stocks, jobs report stall global market rally; June retail sales up by a solid margin

Stocks dip as global rally fades
NEW YORK — Wall Street stumbled on Thursday after a report showed layoffs continue to sweep the country at a stubbornly steady pace, one of several mixed reports to highlight the uncertain path ahead for the economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent, following up on declines across Europe and Asia, as a worldwide rally faded. Stocks in China fell particularly sharply after a report showed shoppers there are slow to spend even though its economy returned to growth. Treasury yields also lost ground in a sign of increased caution.
Heavy losses for travel-related stocks helped pull the S&P 500 to its first loss in three days. Cruise-ship operators, airlines and hotels gave up chunks of their big gains from a day earlier.
Drops for Microsoft and other technology titans also weighed particularly heavily because they're the largest stocks in the index. They also sent the Nasdaq, which set a record last week, to a larger loss than other indexes.
"It's just a pause," said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. "I wouldn't read too much into it. The Nasdaq continues to be under a little bit of pressure, but it's due for a breather as well."
US retail sales jump by 7.5%
BALTIMORE — U.S. retail sales climbed a solid 7.5 percent in June, a sign that the economy was healing right before infections from the coronavirus spiked again and dragged down hopes for a steady recovery.
The Census Bureau reported Thursday that retail sales are 1.1 percent higher than their levels from a year ago, after a brutal plunge in March and April was offset by a decent rebound in May and June. But any gains might be short-lived as infections began to rise toward the end of June.
The latest numbers showed the complicated nature of an uncertain recovery.
Non-store sales — which includes online shopping — slumped 2.4 percent over the past month but are 23.5 percent higher from a year ago. Spending at restaurants and bars jumped 20 percent last month, but it's still down 26.3 percent from last year. Sales at clothiers more than doubled between May and June, yet they've collapsed 23.2 percent from a year ago.
Shoppers have responded by shifting their spending, and not only to online retailers. Sales at building materials stores were up 17.3 percent annually. Stores in the sporting goods, musical instrument, books and hobbies categories have enjoyed yearly growth of 20.6 percent. Purchases at grocers have increased 11.7 percent over the past year.
BofA: virus impact will go into '22'
NEW YORK — Bank of America's second quarter profits were sawed in half and the consumer banking giant set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It also revised down its outlook for the U.S. economy. At the start of the pandemic, many economists and bankers expected a sharp "V"-shaped recovery as businesses that shut down began to reopen.
But those benefits are now running out and Bank of America executives were not optimistic on the country's economic fortunes. They told investors that it is now revising its balance sheet to withstand recessionary effects well into 2022, far further out than what BofA and other banks forecast only three months ago.
BofA now expects deferrals for consumers to remain at least into the rest of the year.
Airline puts 25K workers on notice
DALLAS — American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.
American's top executives said Wednesday that the number of furloughs could be lower if enough workers take buyouts or accept partially paid leave for up to two years.
The airline's two top officials said they thought American might avoid furloughs because they believed demand for air travel would "steadily rebound" by Oct. 1 as the virus outbreak weakened.
"That unfortunately has not been the case," CEO Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said in a memo to employees. "And with infection rates increasing and several states reestablishing quarantine restrictions, demand for air travel is slowing again."
Air travel plunged 95% from early March to mid-April, then grew slowly until leveling off in July as virus cases surged in the South and Southwest.
Separately, Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it expects to take a charge of $2.7 billion to $3.3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees as it shrinks in response to a sharp decline in air travel. The Atlanta-based carrier said this week that 17,000 employees have agreed to depart.
Netflix adds 10M subs, names co-CEO
NEW YORK — Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the coronavirus pandemic and also offered clues to a possible successor for founding CEO Reed Hastings, who on Thursday elevated chief content officer Ted Sarandos to co-CEO.
"This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix," said Hastings in a statement.
The company picked up 10.1 million worldwide subscribers during the April-June period, more than triple what it usually adds in that period.
The increase announced Thursday with Netflix's second-quarter earnings eclipsed the gain of 8.3 million subscribers projected among analysts polled by FactSet. Netflix ended June with 193 million worldwide subscribers, including 70 million in the U.S. and Canada, its largest geographic market.
Nearly 26 million of those subscribers have joined Netflix during the first six months of this year — more than double the number compared with last year — as the pandemic curtailed travel and nights out on the town. The restrictions were a boon for Netflix, which also faces a slew of new streaming competitors such as Disney Plus and HBO Max.
Experts: Twitter breach undermines trust
HONG KONG — Experts say a breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public.
The ruse discovered Wednesday included bogus tweets from Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires. Hackers used social engineering to target some of Twitter’s employees and then gained access to the high-profile accounts, sending out tweets in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The FBI is now investigating the massive hack.