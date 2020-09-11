Tech stocks falter again to close out a tough week; new report shows inflation remains tame

Wall St. ends worst week in months
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out its worst week since June with another day of churning trading Friday, as big technology stocks resumed their suddenly weakened ways.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent but only after a roller-coaster day where a gain of 0.9 percent gave way to a loss of 0.9 percent. It kept swinging up and down after that, the latest examples of the lightning-quick shifts in momentum that have rocked Wall Street recently. Through the tumultuous week, the S&P 500 lost 2.5 percent to clinch its its first back-to-back weekly loss in four months.
The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the market's recent selling, fell 4.1 percent for the week, its worst since market panic was peaking about the coronavirus in late March.
Analysts expect swings to continue to rattle markets for weeks, if not months, as investors wait for more clarity on several key issues. At the head of the list of uncertainties is what to do with Big Tech stocks, which critics have long said were due for a slide after soaring too high through the summer.
"The technology sell-off continues," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes. "We don't think this is anything more than a technical pullback that's cleansing. It's healthy and was anticipated."
Consumer prices up 0.4% in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index followed a 0.6 percent increase in both July and June as prices rebounded following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months.
The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9 percent last month following gains of 5.1 percent in June and 2.5 percent in July. Food costs edged up a modest 0.1 percent in August after having fallen 0.4 percent in July.
The report painted a picture of continued moderation in inflation with prices up just 1.3 percent from a year ago.
Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.4 percent in August and 1.7 percent over the past 12 months.
Safety agency completes Max tests
BERLIN — Europe's flight safety authority said Friday the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes revealed design issues with the jet, have now been completed.
The test flights conducted over the past week by the European Aviation Safety Agency took place in Vancouver, Canada, because of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus and are now complete, the agency said.
"As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is now analyzing the data and other information gathered during the flights," the agency said.
The data will then be turned over to EASA's joint operations evaluation board, which is scheduled to start its assessment next week in London.
EASA emphasized it has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which began its own recertification test flights in June, and Boeing "to return the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to service as soon as possible, but only once we are convinced it is safe."
Recalled Hyundais need to be outdoors
DETROIT — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire.
The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from the 2019-2021 modeal years to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off. Hyundai says on Friday that it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.
In addition, Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the SUVs should not be driven and owners should disconnect the positive cable on the battery. They should contact a dealer who will provide a loaner vehicle if needed.
Hyundai will notify owners of the recall starting around Oct. 30. In the meantime, owners can key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number at www.hyundaiusa.com/recalls to see if their SUV is affected.
Separately, Kia, which is affiliated with Hyundai, is recalling more than 9,000 Stinger sports cars with 3.3-liter turbocharged engines for a similar problem. Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say fires can occur in the area of the anti-lock brake control computer.
Ala. plant with nearly 500 workers closing
FLORENCE, Ala. — A factory that employs hundreds of people manufacturing railroad cars in north Alabama is closing amid declining demand linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
FreightCar America announced Thursday it is shutting down its plant at Cherokee and plans to abandon the facility by early next year to consolidate operations in Castanos, Mexico.
Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority, said the factory has about 500 workers, according to the TimesDaily.
The factory makes cars used to haul bulk goods and other items. The problem of depressed demand for freight cars has been made worse by the pandemic, and the company is trying to get ready for "immediate success" after the downtown, said a statement by chief executive Jim Meyer.
The shutdown will save more than $20 million annually in fixed costs and make it possible for the company to break even by producing less than 2,000 cars annually, the statement said.