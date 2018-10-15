Stocks finish lower as tech falls again
NEW YORK — After a wobbly day of trading, U.S. stocks fell for the seventh time in eight days Monday as technology companies continued to slide. Industrial and high-dividend companies rose, and the market's losses were limited relative to the steep losses it suffered last week.
Stocks opened lower and repeatedly switched between small gains and losses before falling in the last hour of trading. Along with technology companies, health care and energy stocks and retailers also fell as the companies that have led the U.S. market higher this year continued to struggle.
Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private clients at Glenmede, said investors expect many years of powerful profit growth from technology-oriented companies like Apple, Amazon and Netflix. Over the last two weeks, Wall Street has started considering the possibility that interest rates will rise more quickly, taking a bigger chunk out of those critical future profits.
"The more the company's valuation is dependent on some profit way ahead in time as opposed to the profits coming today, the more rate hikes should impact the valuation of that company," he said. Pride said the recent downturn is a healthy development for stocks.
"A five to 10 percent pullback of that magnitude is very normal and very reasonable for this market to go through," he said.
Retail sales post weak gain in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending edged up a slight 0.1 percent in September, a disappointing performance in which rebounding auto sales were offset by weakness in other areas.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the scant gain in September followed an equally meager 0.1 percent increase in August.
It was the weakest two-month performance since the start of the year and was well below economist projections of a solid 0.6 percent rise in sales.
Retail sales are closely watched for signs they can provide for consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of economic activity. The economy expanded at a sizzling 4.2 percent rate in the second quarter.
Analysts have been forecasting that growth will come in at still-solid rate above 3 percent in the just completed third quarter but the weakness in retail sales may cause them to rethink their forecasts.
The modest September gain was led by a 0.8 percent rise in auto sales which represented a rebound from a 0.5 percent decline in July. Analysts had been expecting the increase believing that sales would get a boost last month from purchases of replacement cars damaged by Hurricane Florence.
But excluding autos, retail sales fell 0.1 percent after sales excluding autos rose 0.2 percent in August.
Drugmakers to disclose some prices
TRENTON, N.J. — Dozens of drugmakers will start disclosing the prices for U.S. prescription drugs advertised on TV.
The prices won't actually be shown in the TV commercials but the advertisement will include a website where the list price will be posted.
The move announced Monday by the industry's largest trade group comes hours before a speech by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on a new administration proposal to require prices in the ads. Azar responded that the industry's announcement is a "small step in the right direction" but the government's plan "will go further."
Most Americans don't pay the full price for prescriptions. In addition to the price, the drugmakers' websites will show the likely out-of-pocket costs for people with insurance coverage. The ads should start airing next spring.
Bank of America profit tops forecasts
NEW YORK — Bank of America said Monday that its third-quarter profits rose by 32 percent from a year ago, as higher interest rates allowed BofA to charge more for loans, and lower corporate tax rates helped it save hundreds of millions on taxes.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking giant said it earned a profit of $7.17 billion, or 66 cents a share. That's up from $5.42 billion, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier. The results the forecast of Wall Street analysts, who were looking for BofA to earn 62 cents a share.
Like other big banks that have reported so far this quarter, Bank of America's quarterly results were driven by higher interest rates and lower taxes. BofA's net interest income rose 6 percent from a year earlier to $11.9 billion.
"Responsible growth, backed by a solid U.S. economy and a healthy U.S. consumer, combined to deliver the highest quarterly pretax earnings in our company's history," said Brian Moynihan, the bank's chief executive and chairman, in a statement.
While Bank of America had to pay more for deposits in the quarter, the bank was more than able to make up for it by charging borrowers more to take out loans. The bank's net interest spread, which is the difference between how much banks pay for deposits compared to what it charges to loan money out, widened to 2.42 percent in the quarter. Consumers trying to earn interest on their savings might want to look elsewhere. Bank of America paid roughly 0.50 percent on interest-bearing deposits, up from 0.38 percent a year earlier, among the lowest of the major banks to report this quarter.
The bank's total revenue rose to $22.78 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
Defense contractors Harris, L3 to merge
NEW YORK — Defense contractors Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies are combining to form one of the world's largest defense companies.
The new company, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., will have annual sales of around $16 billion this year. That would make it the sixth-largest U.S. defense contractor and one of the top 10 globally.
The company will employ 48,000 workers and will have headquarters in Melbourne, Fla., where Harris is currently based. L3 is based in New York. The boards of both companies agreed to the all-stock merger.
L3 and Harris are longtime competitors that make similar products, including satellites for surveillance and broadband communications systems for the military and police.
The companies say they expect to achieve $500 million in annual pretax cost synergies by the third year of the merger.
NetJets places a big Cessna order
OMAHA, Neb. — Private jet operator NetJets has agreed to buy up to 325 new Cessna jets over the next 10 to 15 years.
NetJets and Cessna's owner, Textron, announced the long-term purchase agreement Monday. The deal includes up to 175 midsize Citation Longitude planes and up to 150 large cabin Citation Hemisphere planes.
As part of the agreement, NetJets will help design the interior of a version of the Citation Hemisphere for its clients.
NetJets said it expects to take delivery of its first Citation Longitude in the second half of next year.
NetJets, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. It sells fractional ownership shares of private jets.
Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including railroad, insurance, clothing, utility furniture and jewelry firms.