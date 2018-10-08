Stocks mixed; tech firms slide further
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes found their footing after a sharp early loss Monday and finished mixed. Technology companies sank for the third day in a row.
Stocks slumped in morning trading following big declines late last week. Some of the largest losses went to technology companies, including payment and credit card companies. Indexes in Europe also dropped as Italy vowed to ramp up spending that will increase its deficit.
A sharp increase in bond yields last week had startled investors and prompted them to shift money out of stocks. Bond markets in the U.S. were closed for the Columbus Day holiday. Stock trading was relatively light.
Banks, which often rise along with interest rates, continued their advance. High-dividend companies, which tend to fall when yields go up, recovered some of their losses from last week.
Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, said technology companies have dropped because investors are concerned that they are vulnerable as the Trump administration wraps up trade negotiations with Mexico, Canada and Korea and zeroes in on China.
Airline to add SC-Fla. flights
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's capital city is getting new, nonstop jet service to central Florida.
The State newspaper reported that Via Airlines will begin flying from Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Orlando. The carrier was founded in 1997 and is headquartered at Orlando Sanford International Airport.
The airline says its new Columbia-Orlando route will begin on Dec. 3.
Google Plus to close after bug leaks
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is shutting down its underwhelming Plus social network for regular users, following its disclosure of a flaw discovered in March that exposed personal information of up to 500,000 people.
The announcement came in a Monday blog post , which was also Google's first public description of the privacy bug.
The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous individuals, reports that Google deliberately avoided disclosing the problem at the time, in part to avoid drawing regulatory scrutiny.
The Google Plus flaw could have allowed 438 external apps to scoop up user names, email addresses, occupations, gender and age without authorization.
The company says it didn't find any evidence that any of the affected personal information was misused. It says that's one reason it delayed disclosing the problem.
Netflix picks site of new US film hub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is in final negotiations to buy an existing multimillion-dollar studio complex on the edge of the state's largest city, government and corporate leaders announced Monday.
It's the company's first purchase of such a property, and upcoming production work in Albuquerque and at other spots around New Mexico is forecast to result in $1 billion in spending over the next decade.
More than $14 million in state and local economic development funding is being tapped to bring Netflix to New Mexico.
Netflix series produced in New Mexico include the Emmy Award-winning limited series "Godless" and "Longmire." Company officials said previous experience working in the state inspired them to jump at the opportunity to establish a new production hub in Albuquerque.
Netflix earlier this year announced it was establishing its first European production hub in Spain. That operation is expected to help the online video entertainment platform expand its Spanish-language content.
Netflix has about 130 million subscribers worldwide.
Savannah's airport to get upgrades
SAVANNAH — Savannah/Hilton Head International is getting a $7.6 million grant to upgrade the airport near the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
The Savannah Airport Commission recently voted to accept the grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for a terminal apron expansion project, The Savannah Morning News reported.
The money was part of recent $205 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to small airports in 34 states awarded by the FAA.
The FAA also awarded $6.3 million to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina for an infrastructure project.
Boeing rival Airbus names CEO
PARIS — A new chief executive has been named at Airbus. The European aircraft maker's board picked insider Guillaume Faury to replace CEO Tom Enders in April.
The 50-year-old Faury currently is president of Airbus' commercial aircraft division. He was CEO of Airbus Helicopters from 2013 until February 2018.
Board chair Denis Ranque praised Faury's "global outlook, extensive operational experience, strong personal values and straightforward leadership style" in a statement on Monday.
Enders has been the CEO of Airbus since May 2012. The 59-year-old announced in December he planned to step down next year.
Airbus, which is based in Toulouse, France, dominates the commercial aircraft market along with rival Boeing. It delivered 718 aircraft in 2017 and employs 129,000 staff worldwide.
Workers at Hawaii hotels join US strike
HONOLULU — Workers at some of Hawaii's most iconic hotels are joining a national strike.
About 2,700 Marriott employees on Oahu and Maui on Monday joined the strike that began last week in Boston, San Francisco and other cities.
They work at four Waikiki properties operated by Marriott, including The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, an historic institution famous for its pink exterior.
Leaders of the Unite Here Local 5 union say they have not reached agreement with management on a union demand for workers to be paid enough so they only need one job to support themselves.
Marriott officials in Hawaii did not immediately respond to voice mail messages seeking comment.
GE invests in Abu Dhabi state driller
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A subsidiary of General Electric Co. has agreed to purchase a 5-percent stake in the drilling arm of Abu Dhabi's state oil company for $550 million.
The deal announced on Monday with Baker Hughes, also known as BHGE, values the drilling subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. at around $11 billion. ADNOC says that valuation includes some $1 billion in debt.
It also marks the first time Abu Dhabi has sold a stake in its businesses to a foreign interest.
ADNOC Drilling operates over 90 drilling rigs, making it the Mideast's largest drilling company.
Overall, ADNOC produces some 3 million barrels of crude oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day.
BHGE's dual headquarters are in London and Houston.
German factory output slumps again
BERLIN — German factory production dropped in August for the third straight month in a disappointing trend for Europe's largest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
The Economy Ministry reported Monday that industrial production dropped 0.3 percent over July in numbers adjusted for seasonal and calendar variations.
That followed drops in July of 1.3 percent and June of 0.7 percent.
The ministry on Friday reported that factory orders had risen sharply in August, however, suggesting production should pick up.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski says that while the production numbers "are a clear disappointment ... it would still be too premature to dent our optimism."
Munich Oktoberfest a roaring success
BERLIN — More than 6 million visitors, 7.5 million liters of beer, 124 rotisserie oxen and Bill Clinton in lederhosen; another Oktoberfest in Munich has come and gone.
Festival organizers say good fall weather helped attract 100,000 more people to the annual event than last year; in all, 6.3 million from about 70 countries. That's despite this year's Oktoberfest, which ended Sunday, last only 16 days — two fewer than in 2017.
Former President Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed up Friday night — he dressed in traditional Bavarian garb and she in a trademark pantsuit.
Security guards confiscated 101,000 liter-size beer mugs from sticky-fingered guests seeking souvenirs. Munich authorities cleaned up 95 tons of garbage during the festival.