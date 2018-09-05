Tech stocks fall amid social media grilling
NEW YORK — Technology companies dropped Wednesday as Facebook and Twitter executives testified before Congress. Consumer-focused companies like Amazon and Netflix also slumped.
Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told a Senate panel they are working to stop manipulation of their services by foreign countries. Legislators criticized Google's parent for refusing to send its CEO to the hearing. In a separate hearing, House Republicans accused Twitter of bias against conservatives, a charge not backed up by evidence.
Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivative strategist for BTIG, said Wednesday's hearing came at a time when investors have more concerns about those stocks than in recent years: Facebook, Twitter and Netflix all plunged about 20 percent in July after they reported weak user growth, and they're yet to recover.
"The reflex reaction to buy these names on every dip, which has been the case the last few years, has broken," he said. "That kind of damage takes a bit of time to heal itself."
Meanwhile, the U.S. and Canada resumed negotiations to try to keep Canada in an updated North American trade pact that also includes Mexico. Canada's trade envoy sounded positive after three hours of talks, and investors are confident Canada will be included in the final deal.
Uber rolls out new safety features
NEW YORK — Uber is aiming to boost driver and passenger safety in an effort to rebuild trust in the brand.
The ride-hailing company has created a feature on its app to reach out to passengers and drivers if it detects an accident or unplanned stop. Drivers will also have access to a hands-free feature to pick up passengers without touching their phones, and will no longer see data detailing where they retrieved passengers in the past.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been overseeing Uber for a year and says safety is a priority. In April, Uber started doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hired a company to constantly monitor criminal arrests.
Last year London revoked Uber's license, saying the company endangered public safety. It was later reinstated.
US trade deficit widened in July
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened for the second straight month in July, reaching the highest level since February, as imports hit an all-time high. The deficit in goods with China and the European Union set records.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the deficit in goods and services — the difference between what America sells and what it buys from other countries — rose to $50.1 billion in July from $45.7 billion in June. Exports slipped 1 percent to $211.1 billion. Imports increased 0.9 percent to a record $261.2 billion on increased purchases of trucks and computers.
The deficit rose despite efforts by President Donald Trump to bring it down by renegotiating trade agreements and imposing taxes on imports.
So far, the president's aggressive policies have had little impact on the trade numbers. The goods deficit with China rose 10 percent in July to a record $36.8 billion. The gap with the EU shot up 50 percent to a record $17.6 billion and with Canada nearly 58 percent to $3.1 billion. The July deficit with Mexico, though, plunged 25 percent to $5.5 billion.
United to invest $200M in Hawaii
HONOLULU — United Airlines is planning to invest $200 million in upgrades to Hawaii airports over the next decade, officials said.
CEO Oscar Munoz said the investment will be geared for modernizing the tools and resources employees use at airports in the state, aiming to give customers a better experience, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.
United is also planning to shift service schedules to make it easier to connect to Hawaii from its seven domestic hub cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, New York, Houston and Washington.
The changes are aimed at allowing customers to depart the mainland at night so they can arrive in the state in the morning, Munoz said.
The airline has been offering service to Hawaii for 70 years.
Blood-testing firm Theranos said to be closing
NEW YORK — The once-heralded blood-testing startup Theranos is shutting down, according to a media report.
Theranos was unable to sell itself and is now looking to pay unsecured creditors its remaining cash of about $5 million in the upcoming months, according to an email The Wall Street Journal obtained that CEO David Taylor sent to shareholders.
The announcement comes nearly three months after Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and chief operating officer Ramesh Balwani were charged with criminal fraud. Holmes, once considered a wunderkind in Silicon Valley, had pitched Theranos' technology as a cheaper way to run dozens of blood tests. Prosecutors allege Holmes and Balwani deliberately misled investors, policymakers and the public about the accuracy of Theranos' blood-testing technologies going back to at least 2013.
Mercedes unveils its electric SUV
SAN FRANCISCO — Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an all-electric SUV that it plans to start producing next year in Germany, the latest to challenge Tesla in the luxury electric car market.
Daimler AG's luxury brand showed off its EQC sport utility crossover at an event outside Stockholm. It's seen as a rival to Tesla's Model X.
It also comes as Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV and Volkswagen's luxury arm Audi is due later this month to unveil its e-tron in San Francisco.
Tesla's stock, meanwhile, slumped more than 4 percent Tuesday after a Goldman Sachs analyst said he expects the company to face rising competition while its spending is likely to increase.
Crack found at SF's sinking tower
SAN FRANCISCO — Inspectors have issued a violation to management of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of the building that has been dubbed the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.
KNTV reported Tuesday that Millennium Tower residents heard creaking sounds, then a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A homeowner found the crack in a window of his unit at the corner of the 58-story high-rise. Officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered management to report back on the extent of the problem and soundness of the building's facade.
The downtown tower has settled about 16 inches and is tilting. Homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city.
Smithfield to close NC meat warehouse
CLAYTON, N.C. — Smithfield Foods is closing a North Carolina meat distribution center and laying off about 100 employees.
The N.C. Commerce Department posted a notice Wednesday in which Smithfield Foods said it will close the operation in Clayton by the end of next month. Most of the workers being laid off are warehouse operators and supervisors.
Smithfield Foods' extensive pork-raising operations in North Carolina have made news this summer. The world's largest pork processor has lost three federal lawsuits and jurors decided it should pay more than $500 million in damages to neighbors who complained of intense nuisances from odors, flies and rumbling trucks at industrial-scale hog operations.