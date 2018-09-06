Stocks slip again; tech extends slump
NEW YORK — Technology companies suffered another day of sharp losses Thursday, although the broader market didn't fare as badly.
Chipmakers sank after an executive from KLA-Tencor said business in the fourth quarter looks weaker than expected. Apple also fell, and social media companies continued to sink after Congressional hearings weighed on the stocks the day before.
"They have a target on their back," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management.
Industrial companies and high-dividend stocks rose, which limited the market's losses.
Report: CBS chief is negotiating exit
NEW YORK — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that CBS chief Les Moonves is negotiating with independent directors of CBS' board for a possible exit.
CBS has appointed two law firms to investigate Moonves for sexual harassment allegations stemming from a July New Yorker article. CBS didn't return a request for comment. The report cites unnamed people familiar with the talks.
The Journal and CNBC both say chief operating officer Joe Ianniello would be CBS' interim CEO if Moonves leaves.
The Journal also reports that the independent directors are seeking an assurance that CBS parent National Amusements won't seek to combine CBS with sibling company Viacom, something Moonves has long resisted. CBS and National Amusements, run by media mogul Shari Redstone, are reportedly in talks to settle a court battle over control.
Services firms saw growth quicken
WASHINGTON — U.S. services companies grew at a faster pace in August as business activity and new orders rebounded.
The Institute for Supply Management says that its services index rose to 58.5 last month from 55.7 in July. Readings above 50 signal an expanding economy.
The services sector, where most Americans are employed, has now grown for 103 straight months, or more than eight years.
The index was boosted by monthly increases in business activity and new orders, both of which had cooled in July. The employment component of the index improved last month.
Survey: Firms added 163,000 jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added 163,000 jobs in August, a private survey found, a decent gain that suggests that employers are confident enough to keep hiring.
Payroll processor ADP says the job gains were the fewest since October. But last month's hiring is still enough to lower unemployment over time. The economy is expanding at a healthy pace, spurred by tax cuts and robust consumer spending.
The ADP figures come a day before the government will release its official jobs data for August. Economists have forecast that Friday's report will show employers added a solid 189,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.
ADP compiles hiring data from millions of companies that are clients of its payroll services. Its figures frequently diverge from the government's data but tend to approximate them over time.
Productivity grew at strong 2.9% rate
WASHINGTON — The Labor Department on Thursday affirmed last month's report that U.S. productivity increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the second quarter.
The government reported few revisions to the productivity figures released in August. The jump in productivity followed a tepid 0.3 percent gain in the first quarter. Labor costs slipped 1 percent in the April-June quarter, instead of the 0.9 percent that was initially reported.
Luxury online retailer plans $446M IPO
LONDON — Online luxury e-commerce company Farfetch says it expects to reap $446.5 million in its upcoming initial U.S. stock sale.
The London-based company, which runs a global platform matching upscale brands with affluent buyers, revealed pricing terms of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in a filing late Wednesday.
Farfetch said it's selling 30 million shares that will be priced between $15 and $17 a share. It didn't give a date for the IPO, which was initially announced in August.
Farfetch doesn't buy or manufacture any of the products it sells but instead acts as a channel for 375 luxury brands such as Gucci and Prada. Offerings include fur coats and fine watches that cost tens of thousands of dollars. The company also promises to deliver purchases within 90 minutes in some cities.
Mortgage rates in US rise slightly
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up this week for the second straight week, remaining substantially higher than a year ago amid strength in the economy.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.54 percent from 4.52 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.78 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans edged up to 3.99 percent this week from 3.97 percent last week.