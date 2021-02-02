Tech stock flex muscles as GameStop plunges; Pfizer sees sales boost from COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Big Tech leads stocks to broad gains
NEW YORK — Big Tech stocks and banks helped power a broad rally on Wall Street Tuesday, though shares in GameStop and other recent high-flyers hyped by online traders plunged.
The S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent, extending gains from a day earlier, as investors sized up the latest batch of company earnings reports. Rising crude oil prices and solid earnings results helped lift energy companies, including Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum. Treasury yields rose and the VIX, a measure of fear in the market, fell sharply, a sign volatility was easing.
The wave of buying coincided with a skid in GameStop and AMC Entertainment, stocks that have been caught up in a speculative frenzy by traders in online forums and on social media who seek to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds that have bet these stocks would fall. The price of silver, which spiked 9 percent Monday, fueling speculation the precious metal was also being hyped up by online traders, sank by more than 10 percent.
"Certainly, there's been some profit-taking in these names," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. "You saw with silver, there was an attempt to try a similar cornering of the market, and that didn't even last two days."
Pfizer books a profit as shots roll out
NEW YORK — Pfizer, the first company to get U.S. emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, swung to a small profit in the fourth-quarter as it started shipping vaccines globally.
The drugmaker expects roughly $15 billion in revenue this year from the vaccine, which won emergency clearance in mid-December from U.S. regulators and continues to rack up approvals across the globe. The two-dose vaccine is about 95 percent effective and is one of only a few vaccines available to check the global pandemic.
Pfizer has said that this year it can produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech, including several hundred million doses promised for the U.S.
Pfizer said fourth-quarter net income was $594 million, or 10 cents per share, compared to a year-earlier loss of $337 million, mainly due to a writedown on the value of the eczema drug Eucrisa. The drugmaker reported revenue of $11.68 billion, up 12 percent. COVID-19 vaccine sales late in the year came to $154 million.
Online shopping fuels UPS revenue
NEW YORK — A surge in online shopping helped UPS post record revenue during the last three months of 2020.
UPS and other delivery companies have seen demand spike as more people shop online during the pandemic and avoid going to physical stores. Not only was the Atlanta company working to deliver gifts during the holiday season, but it also started shipping COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. UPS said the daily average number of packages it delivered rose nearly 11 percent during the quarter.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $24.9 billion in the three months ending Dec. 31, a record for the company.
However, it posted a loss of $3.26 billion, or $3.75 per share, as costs rose and it took charges on pension obligations and the sale of its UPS freight business. The year before, it reported a much smaller loss of $106 million.
But when adjusted to remove charges, UPS said it earned $2.66 per share, easily beating Wall Street expectations.
Full-year revenue totaled $84.6 billion, with adjusted profit of $8.23 per share. Both were records for UPS.
Uber's latest buyout will bring the booze
NEW YORK — Uber is bringing the booze.
The mobile ride-hailing company said Tuesday that it is acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash.
Boston-based Drizly formed about eight years ago and delivers alcohol in 26 U.S. states where it is legal. Drizly says it partners with retailers in 1,400 cities to deliver beer, wine and spirits to customers through its mobile app. The company does not operate in South Carolina, unlike Uber.
Upon closing of the deal, expected in the first half of this year, Drizly will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. The companies said that Drizly's marketplace will be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while keeping a separate Drizly app.
Oil giants Exxon, BP post big losses
DALLAS — Oil giants Exxon and BP reported staggering losses for 2020 on Tuesday as the pandemic crushed energy demand and undercut oil prices.
Exxon Mobil Corp. reported the largest losses in its history — nearly $20.1 billion for the fourth quarter, including more than $19 billion to write down the value of company assets. For the full year, it lost $22.4 billion.
BP plc posted a profit of $825 million in the fourth quarter but still lost $18.1 billion in 2020. The results came after Chevron reported last week that it lost $5.5 billion last year.
Signs point to better results for the oil giants this year. Crude prices are up roughly 50 percent in the past three months, including a gain of more than 10 percent since Jan. 1, as major producers led by Saudi Arabia have cut output.
The oil companies are hoping that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will mean a return to more normal life for businesses and consumers, which would in turn boost demand for oil and natural gas.
Irving, Texas-based Exxon is responding by cutting costs. It expects by 2023 to cut $6 billion in annual spending compared with 2019 levels. BP is also cutting costs.
Google ad revenue spells big 4Q for parent
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google's digital advertising empire is regaining the momentum it lost during the pandemic's early stages as its YouTube video service matures into a major marketing magnet and companies anticipate more spending by cooped-up consumers when the economy reopens.
The comeback highlighted the latest quarterly results released Tuesday by Alphabet Inc., Google's corporate parent.
Alphabet earned $15.2 billion on revenue of $56.9 billion during the October-December period, easily outstripping the projections of Wall Street analysts.
Google's fourth-quarter ad revenue totaled $46.2 billion, a 22 percent increase from a year earlier. The gains came after ad revenue fell 8 percent during last year's April-June period that unfolded after most of the U.S. economy had shut down.
Ulta Beauty looks to focus on inclusion
NEW YORK — Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty said Tuesday that it's investing more than $25 million this year to improve diversity of its product mix and inclusion in its business practices.
The plan includes doubling the number of beauty products from Black-owned brands by the end of the year, though it declined to say the number. It will also introduce quarterly, in-store training for all store and salon workers in March to reinforce inclusivity and address unconscious bias.
The chain also said "Black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is CEO and founder of haircare brand Pattern Beauty, will become its diversity and inclusion adviser.
Ulta's announcement comes about two weeks after rival Sephora said it will bolster the number of Black-owned brands it sells, scale back on third-party security guards and offer more inclusive marketing under a plan to combat racial bias at its stores.
Siemens Energy to eliminate 7,800 jobs
BERLIN — Energy technology company Siemens Energy said Tuesday that it plans to shed 7,800 jobs worldwide by 2025 as part of a drive to cut costs.
The company, which was spun off last year by German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG, currently has more than 90,000 employees around the world.
It said that "optimized processes, leaner structures, the reduction of overcapacities and portfolio adjustments" will result in some 7,800 jobs going in its gas and power segment, around three-quarters of them in management, administration and sales.
The plans call for 3,000 jobs to be cut in Germany, 1,700 in the United States and 3,100 at other locations worldwide. The cuts are to be completed by the end of the 2025 financial year, with a "large part" by the end of the 2023 financial year, Siemens Energy said.