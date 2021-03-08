Tech sector slump weighs on stocks; gyrating shares of GameStop jump 41%

Wall St. mixed as tech offsets gains
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower March 8 as another rise in bond yields helped set off more heavy selling in technology companies.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent after having been up 1 percent earlier. Because of their huge size, drops by Apple, Google's parent company and other major technology stocks helped drag the index into the red, even though more stocks rose than fell in the benchmark index.
The selling, which accelerated toward the end of the day, left the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite down 10.5 percent from the all-time high it reached on Feb. 12. A drop of 10 percent or more from a recent peak is known on Wall Street as a "correction."
Bond yields rose broadly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.6 percent from 1.55 percent late Friday.
Yields have been marching higher with rising expectations for the economy's growth and for the inflation that could accompany it. Higher yields put downward pressure on stocks generally, in part because they can steer away dollars that had been headed for the stock market into bonds instead. That makes investors less willing to pay as high prices for stocks, especially those that look the most expensive, such as technology stocks.
Investors can expect more market volatility as long as bond yields keep rising, said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. "I do think it's something that's going to be temporary."
Still, she said, the pullback in technology stocks offers an attractive entry point for investors to snap up shares in some big names, like Apple and Amazon, at a better price.
"There are some solid buy-on-the-dip opportunities here," Jablonski said.
Meme fav GameStop eyes digital shift
NEW YORK — GameStop took a step toward a more digital future Monday, naming an activist investor to lead company efforts to push more of its business online.
The stock, which has become the focus of federal regulators after online traders challenged more institutional investors and sent shares gyrating wildly, jumped 12 percent in early trading and ended the session 41 percent higher to $194.50.
Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of the online pet supply company Chewy, will chair the company's new strategic planning and capital allocation committee.
Cohen took a huge stake in GameStop before the online frenzy over company shares began in January. He has been seen as an agent of change and someone who knows how to make a traditional business more nimble through technology.
Cohen won a seat on GameStop's board early this year about a month after the company revealed plummeting sales in its third quarter. He has since lobbied to move GameStop's focus away from store locations, and toward a more online existence.
A share of GameStop that could be had for less that $20 at the start of the year, rocketed north of $480 by the end of January.
GameStop also said Monday that it has appointed a chief technology officer, hired executives to lead its customer care and e-commerce functions, and begun the search for a new chief financial officer with experience in tech or e-commerce.
Airline stocks rally, American to pay off loan
FORT WORTH, Texas — Air travel hasn’t recovered from the pandemic, but a few more people are flying. That — and the rollout of new vaccines — helped push airline stocks higher on Monday.
Fitch Ratings said the rollout of multiple vaccines against COVID-19 is increased the likelihood of what it calls a meaningful rebound in air travel starting some time in 2021.
Meanwhile, American Airlines says it plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it got in the early days of the pandemic. Fitch says that means American won’t have to keep burning cash for a prolonged period.
Saudi oil site attack fuels crude prices
BANGKOK — Oil prices rose March 8 as Saudi Arabian oil facilities were targeted by drone strikes just days after the largest crude exporting nations in the world said they would not increase output.
Brent crude, the international standard, surpassed $70 per barrel for the first time since the pandemic sent prices plunging last year. U.S. crude is also hitting pre-pandemic levels.
Crude prices have surged more than 30 percent this year as massive vaccinations campaigns gain momentum, potentially signaling the beginning of the end of a global pandemic. The attacks in Saudi Arabia follow a devastating winter freeze in Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly 4 million barrels per day of U.S. oil.
Yellen: Women face obstacles in economics jobs
WASHINGTON — Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury Department, says women seeking to pursue careers in economics face a number of obstacles from the way beginning economics courses are taught to overly aggressive questioning in college seminars.
Yellen was appearing at an event with Kristalena Georgieva, the second woman to head the International Monetary Fund. Both spoke at the event recognizing International Women’s Day.