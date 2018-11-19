Tech, Internet firms drub market
NEW YORK — Big technology and Internet companies tumbled again Monday, leading to broad losses across the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly fell 500, triggered partly be a steep 4.5 percent decline for Boeing Co.
Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, the most valuable companies on the market, sustained some of the worst losses. Facebook, another longtime investor darling that has fallen out of favor since this summer, also skidded.
After a brutal October, stocks had started to recover early this month. But continued losses for tech companies have sent major indexes lower again.
Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide Investment Management, said investors are dumping the high-profile tech companies that have dominated the market recently. He said investors are picking companies based on traditional profit and revenue figures instead of the kind of user growth figures favored by tech companies.
"These things had outperformed the S&P by a mile over the last three years," he said, but that's changed now. "On good days they're not the leaders, and on bad days they're the laggards."
David's Bridal is bankrupt, orders safe
NEW YORK — David's Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger for customers who have ordered dresses because operations continuing as normal while the wedding and prom retailer restructures.
The filing, the private company said Monday, will wipe out more than $400 million in long-term debt.
It has commitments for $60 million in new debtor-in-possession financing and expects to exit bankruptcy in early January.
The 300-plus stores run by the Conshokocken, Penn.-based company will continue to operate and online sales will continue unimpeded. The clothing chain's website shows five stores in South Carolina, including one at 7250 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. The others are in Columbia, Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg.
GE shuffles power unit oversight
NEW YORK — General Electric is shuffling leadership in its struggling power unit as it moves to split the division in its ongoing effort to slim down operations.
Scott Strazik, current president of Power Services, will serve as the CEO of the GE Gas Power business.
Russell Stokes, current CEO of GE Power, will serve as CEO of GE Power Portfolio. That new unit will focus on steam and nuclear power along with the power conversion business.
The power unit is the company's largest segment and it recorded a $22 billion charge in the third quarter.
The management changes come less than two months after the ouster of General Electric CEO John Flannery, who served just one year on the job. He was replaced by H. Lawrence Culp, former CEO of Danaher Corp.
Clothing retailer CEO is stepping down
WASHINGTON — The chief executive of J.Crew Group Inc. is stepping down.
The clothing retailer said in an announcement over the weekend that the departure of James Brett, a retail veteran who took the top job in 2017, was by mutual agreement between Brett and the company's board of directors.
In a statement, Brett said that despite a recent brand relaunch which was showing positive results, he and the company's board were "unable to bridge our beliefs on how to continue to evolve all aspects of the company."
The company said Brett's responsibilities will be assumed by four senior J.Crew executives, including Michael Nicholson, the company's president and chief operating officer.
Brett, who had previously headed up furniture chain West Elm, had been hired in the summer of 2017 when Mickey Drexler, J.Crew's longtime top executive, stepped down.
"Returning J.Crew to its iconic status required reinventing the brand to reflect the America of today with a more expansive, more inclusive fashion concept," Brett said in his statement.
Cuomo: Amazon HQ costs NY 'nada'
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a deal to bring Amazon's second headquarters to Queens will cost taxpayers "nothing" — even though they're on the hook for $325 million in direct grants to the company.
Under the deal announced last week, the state will also give Seattle-based Amazon $1.2 billion in tax breaks over 10 years.
The Democratic governor argues that the state will come out far ahead when billions of dollars in new tax revenues from the company is factored in. Critics of the deal say the state is giving away too much to lure one of the world's biggest companies.
Cuomo defended the deal Monday, saying on New York City public radio that the state beat out dozens of other contenders who were offering bigger subsidies.