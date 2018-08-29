Tech firms, Amazon fuel US stocks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday, driven by gains for big technology companies and Amazon. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at record highs for the fourth day in a row.
Stocks have rallied over the last four days as investors grew more hopeful about trade talks between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada could join a trade pact between the U.S. and Mexico by Friday.
Technology companies including Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet made strong gains. Those firms and other large companies started climbing Friday as reported suggested a breakthrough on trade was near.
US panel rejects newsprint claims
WASHINGTON — The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.
The ruling is a victory for the U.S. newspaper industry, which complained that the rising cost of newsprint made it harder to operate and required them to trim the size of papers or lay off employees.
Dozens of lawmakers from both parties had urged the ITC to reject a complaint that alleged dumping and subsidies had harmed U.S paper mills.
The Commerce Department had imposed the tariffs in response to a complaint from a hedge fund-owned paper producer in Washington state, which argued that its Canadian competitors took advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.
Publix deal means 1,000 NC jobs
GREENSBORO — Publix Super Markets plans to create up to 1,000 jobs over the next eight years when it builds a refrigerated distribution center in North Carolina.
Publix and state officials said the company plans to build the center in Guilford County by the end of 2022. Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that Publix plans to create the jobs by 2025.
Lakeland, Florida-based Publix is expected to invest up to $300 million in the project's first phase. The center would support the delivery of grocery items to Publix stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Publix could receive a job development investment grant worth more than $13 million spread over 12 years if it meets job and investment targets as verified by the state Commerce Department.
Pending home sales fell 0.7% in July
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans signed contracts in July to buy homes in July compared to the previous month, as real estate sales are slipping even though economic growth is solid.
The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index fell 0.7 percent last month to 106.2. During the past year, contract signings have tumbled 2.3 percent as home values have climbed at roughly double the pace of average wage growth.
Pending sales in July fell in the West and South, but they rose in the Northeast and Midwest. Sales in all four geographic regions have declined over the past year, with the sharpest drop in the West where homes are generally more expensive.
Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later.
AAA: US gas prices set to dip
NEW YORK — Steady oil prices and the end of strong summer demand should start pushing gasoline prices down. The auto club AAA predicts that the national average will drop 14 cents to $2.70 a gallon this fall.
The current average of $2.84 is up 46 cents from a year ago, but down from the peak national average of $2.96 a gallon in May. AAA says motorists in the West and in Pennsylvania and Connecticut pay even more — over $3.
Relief could be coming. Benchmark U.S. crude is around $69 a barrel — up sharply from a year ago but down $5 since early July. Also, refineries are expected to switch in mid-September to winter-blend fuels, which are cheaper to produce.
Fired CEO sues Barnes & Noble
NEW YORK — The former CEO of Barnes & Noble is suing the bookseller for breach of contract and defamation following his termination earlier this year.
Demos Parneros filed his lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan this week.
Barnes & Noble announced Parneros' termination in July. The company said then it was for violating company policies, but didn't provide specifics other than saying they weren't financial ones. Parneros was denied severance.
In his suit, Parneros says he's owed severance since he was fired without cause. He also accuses the company of defaming him by saying he had engaged in misconduct, which he denies.
Barnes & Noble called the lawsuit an attempt to extort money and says Parneros was terminated for sexual harassment and bullying. In the suit, Parneros refutes any harassment or bullying.
Makes of James Bond car eyes IPO
LONDON — Aston Martin, the maker of James Bond's favorite sports car, said Wednesday it may sell shares for the first time as it seeks to attract more wealthy buyers with an expanded product range including sedans, sports utility vehicles and even submarines.
The company said it will sell at least 25 percent of Aston Martin's shares if it decides to go forward with an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. Details of the IPO would be published around Sept. 20.
The announcement came as Aston Martin said first-half pre-tax profits rose to $26.8 million compared to the same period last year.
CEO Andy Palmer said the potential IPO "represents a key milestone in the history of the company."
Laith Khalaf, an analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown, said the expected value of the company could put it near the top end of the FTSE 250 index of mid-sized U.K. companies.
Micron to invest $3B in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — One of the world's largest semiconductor companies is making a $3 billion investment in northern Virginia to expand its manufacturing facility and add 1,100 jobs.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the expansion plans for Micron Technology on Manassas.
Boise, Idaho-based Micron decided to expand its existing facility in Manassas after considering offers from competing domestic and international locations, including Singapore.
State economic development officials say Micron's expansion is the largest private-sector capital investment in modern Virginia history.
Micron's decision comes as northern Virginia continues to court Amazon as it seeks a location for a $5 billion headquarters that could employ as many as 50,000.
About 1,200 people currently work at the Manassas plant, which builds memory chips and other digital storage devices.