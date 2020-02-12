Tech powers another record-setting rally on Wall St.; revenue jumps as CVS swings to a profit in 4Q

Earnings send US stocks higher
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to more record highs.
Technology stocks powered much of the rally as investors focused on the latest batch of mostly solid company earnings reports. Companies that rely on consumer spending, including Amazon and Nike, also did well. The latest gains come as worries subside about the economic impact of the virus outbreak that originated in China.
Health officials raised hopes that the spread of the virus is peaking after new cases dropped for a second straight day. Worries about the economic impact of the outbreak fueled a wave of selling that erased the market's gains in January. But traders have set aside their jitters over the outbreak this month. The S&P 500 index is now up 4.6% so far this month.
"You have the continuing good news on the coronavirus potentially slowing and being under control, and that's obviously powerful," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments..
CVS swings to a profit in 4Q
NEW YORK — CVS Health swung to a profit in its fourth quarter and is starting the new year with an earnings forecast more in line with what Wall Street expects.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Wednesday that it expects adjusted earnings for 2020 to range between $7.04 and $7.17 per share. Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $7.15 per share, according to FactSet.
CVS Health also booked a $2.2 billion charge in the final quarter of 2018 from a business that provides services to long-term care facilities. That contributed to a loss of $419 million.
In the last quarter of 2019, CVS Health earned $1.74 billion. Revenue climbed 23 percent to $66.89 billion.
BP plans net zero emissions by 2050
LONDON — Energy company BP said Wednesday it aims to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas its produces by 2050, becoming the latest major company in the industry to set out its ambitions to combat climate change.
To achieve the goal, London-based BP PLC said it would reorganize operations to make sure the company is focused on achieving its carbon-cutting goals while also ensuring it continues to meet shareholder demands.
As part of the program, BP said it would work to cut the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from its products in half by 2050 and install monitoring equipment at oil and gas processing plants by 2023 as it seeks to reduce the amount of methane these facilities release into the environment by 50 percent. The company also said it will increase investment in non-oil and gas businesses.
In addition, BP said it will stop "corporate reputation advertising'' and shift that spending toward promoting carbon reduction policies.
Locally, BP owns a large petro-chemical plant off Cainhoy Road in Berkley County.
Ford recall tied to suspension issue
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.
Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.
The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.
Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.
Honda recalls vans over wiring
DETROIT — Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering. The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.
Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.
Nissan seeks $91M from ex-chair
TOKYO — Nissan filed a civil suit Wednesday seeking the equivalent of $91 million in damages from the Japanese automaker's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan Motor Co. filed the case to recoup some of the monetary damages suffered, it said, "as a result of years of misconduct and fraudulent activity" by Ghosn.
The claim was calculated by adding the costs from what Nissan called Ghosn's "corrupt practices," such as rent for overseas property, use of corporate jets and payments to Ghosn's sister, as well as costs for the internal investigation into Ghosn's alleged wrongdoings.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and saved it from near-bankruptcy, was arrested in Japan in November 2018, and charged with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He was awaiting trial but skipped bail and showed up in Lebanon late last year.