Apple-fueled tech rally lifts stocks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed Thursday as Apple led a rally in technology companies and reached $1 trillion in value. Consumer products and health care companies rose as second-quarter results from corporate America continued to surpass investors' expectations.
Stocks in Asia and Europe fell after the White House said it will consider even higher tariffs on Chinese imports, escalating the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economic powers.
U.S. stocks opened lower as energy and basic materials companies slumped, but those early losses eased as the day went on. Solid results from companies including Clorox, drugmaker Regeneron and electric car maker Tesla sent the market higher.
Gadget retailer is bankrupt, again
NEW YORK — Brookstone, the ubiquitous seller of cool but largely unneeded things, is filing for bankruptcy protection again.
The specialty gift store said in a filing on Thursday that it had assets of $50 million to $100 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million.
It first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. The Merrimack, N.H.-based company was sold at auction in June of that year before emerging from bankruptcy protection.
Brookstone Inc. began in 1965 when Pierre de Beaumont put an ad in Popular Mechanics Magazine offering hard-to-find tools and other devices, according to the company's website. Its first store opened in 1973. The retailer's only South Carolina location is at Coastal Grand, a large mall in Myrtle Beach.
Home loan rates climbing higher
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the second straight week, continuing to dampen prospects for potential homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.60 percent this week from 4.54 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.93 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans increased to 4.08 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.
Yum's sales figure up, disappoints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yum Brands Inc. reported a key sales figure for the second quarter that fell short of Wall Street expectations, with results mixed for its Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut chains.
The Louisville, Ky.-based company said sales rose 1 percent at restaurants open at least a year. Analysts expected an increase of 2 percent.
Same-store sales at Pizza Hut dipped 1 percent, while both KFC and Taco Bell posted 2 percent increases.
In the U.S., the company has been promoting deals like a $1 Triple Melt Burrito to attract customers, which helped drive up sales. At Pizza Hut, the company said sales at established locations were flat as it didn't promote value offerings heavily enough.
Yum's earnings totaled $321 million, or 97 cents per share. Excluding nonrecurring items, per-share earnings were 82 cents, or 8 cents better than analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet. The company earned $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the same period last year.
Total revenue slipped to $1.37 billion, from $1.45 billion, about in line with projections.