Stocks mixed; Nasdaq slumps on tech slide
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes ended mostly lower Monday amid signs that the Trump administration is laying the groundwork to ratchet up scrutiny on some of the market's biggest names: Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google.
Google's parent Alphabet lost 6.1% and Facebook sank 7.5%, pulling down communications sector stocks. Technology companies also took heavy losses, with Apple shedding 1% on the day that the iPhone seller kicked off its annual software showcase. Amazon, meanwhile, fell 4.6% as it led a slide in consumer discretionary stocks.
Investors were reacting to media reports suggesting that government regulators are setting the stage for potential antitrust probes into each of the four technology giants.
The sell-off knocked the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index into a correction, Wall Street speak for a drop of 10% or more from a peak. The Nasdaq hit its most recent all-time high early last month, before the trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated, setting off a monthlong slide.
"We do have this trade uncertainty, and we now have some uncertainty with tech companies and government regulations," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. "These are the go-to big names, and if they're vulnerable, that just makes investors a little bit nervous."
Apple looks to diversify beyond iPhones
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple, beset by falling iPhone sales, announced upcoming changes to its phone and computer software intended to highlight its new digital services and to further position it as a defender of personal privacy.
The revisions previewed Monday during a conference included a new feature that will let people log into apps and other services with an Apple ID instead of relying on similar sign-in options from Facebook and Google — two companies that mine data to sell advertising. Apple said it won't collect tracking information about users from that service.
As part of that feature, Apple will also let users mask their true email addresses when signing into apps and services. That will involve faux email address that automatically forward to the user's personal email. When the next free version of the iPhone software comes out this fall, Apple is also promising to give people the option of limiting the time apps can follow their locations and prevent tracking through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals.
Flower firm FTD says it's bankrupt
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The century old flower company FTD is filing for bankruptcy protection following a rough Valentine's Day and will break the business into pieces.
Originally called the Florists Telegraph Delivery Association, FTD has failed to turn a profit in four years.
FTD said Monday that it's sold its North America and Latin America businesses, including ProFlowers, to Nexus Capital for $95 million. It sold its Interflora business in the U.K. to a subsidiary of The Wonderful Co. for $59.5 million. Its other businesses, including ProFlowers, Shari's Berries and Personal Creations, will continue to operate.
FTD has non-binding letters of intent with a strategic investor to buy Personal Creations and Farids & Co., owned by the founder of Edible Arrangements, to acquire Shari's Berries.
Construction spending flat in April
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on projects like highways and hospitals.
The Commerce Department says the flat reading followed a small increase of 0.1% in March, which was revised higher after an initial estimate showed a sharp decline. Construction spending jumped 1% in February.
The data suggests that Americans cut back on home renovations in April. And spending on new home construction was flat. Higher mortgage rates have weighed on home sales this year, though in recent weeks rates have dropped below 4%, potentially reviving sales.
Public construction jumped 4.8% to reach a record high of $299.4 billion, led by big gains in state and local government and federal spending.
ISM: manufacturing growth slowed in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturers grew at a slower pace in May, as production levels fell slightly.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index slipped to 52.1 last month, down from 52.8 in April.
Any above 50 signals an expansion in manufacturing. The sector has been reporting growth for 33 months. The productivity measure slumped in May, although new orders and employment both improved.
Still, Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey committee, said the May index reflects a "slowing expansion."
"I don't see us as contracting," said Fiore. "New orders are expanding but expanding very weakly."
Multiple companies surveyed for the index said that import taxes imposed by President Donald Trump on China were a concern. The import taxes are making it harder to import components as well as making U.S. exports more expensive.
Amazon expands 1-day deliveries
NEW YORK — Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.
The online shopping giant is in the process of upgrading its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year, to one-day delivery from two-day. Amazon declined to say when the switch will be completed. Currently, more than 100 million items qualify for two-day delivery through Prime.
Hoping to catch up to Amazon, Walmart rolled out next-day delivery last month. But it's for much fewer items: Walmart offers next-day delivery on 220,000 products in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California. It plans to expand it to most of the U.S. by the end of the year.
Amazon said its one-day shipping for the 10 million items is available nationwide.
Quest Diagnostics says records breached
WASHINGTON — Quest Diagnostics, the medical testing company, said a data breach has affected about 11.9 million patients, after an "unauthorized user'' gained access to financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical data, but not laboratory test results.
A collections agency called American Medical Collection Agency notified Quest about a potential intrusion on May 14 and then reported on the scope of the breach on Friday.
AMCA provides services to Optum360, a Quest billing contractor. Quest said it does not have details about which patients were affected and what data was stolen.
Quest "has not been able to verify the accuracy of the information received from AMCA,'' Quest said in a statement posted on its website Monday. Quest has suspended collections requests through the agency, it said.
"Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients' personal information,'' the company said. It indicated that plans are in the works to begin notifying individual patients but did not give a timeline.
AMCA provided few details of the breach. It said in prepared statement that it learned its security had been penetrated from a consultant working for credit-card companies.
It moved its payment portal to a third-party vendor and took other steps to beef up security, the agency said.
Optum360, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, did not respond to requests for comment.
A data security consultant said hackers are not interested in health care information, which is not easily monetized, but are hunting down firms that handle financial information for bank account and Social Security numbers.
NC stores closed over racist receipts
CHARLOTTE — A national chain has closed two of its North Carolina stores and two workers were fired after racist names were added to two customer receipts.
News outlets report Smoothie King announced that it closed the stores in Charlotte after the receipts were issued Sunday. Photos of the receipts were posted on Twitter. In one instance, an employee listed the n-word as the customer name on a receipt. On the other, a Korean customer was listed as "Jackie Chan."
A company statement said both workers were terminated and the two stores involved will be closed "until the franchisees and their respective teams complete further training" to ensure it doesn't happen again. The company also said it is continuing to investigate to ensure that anyone else involved has been fired.
Poland Spring to use recycled plastic
PORTLAND, Maine — Poland Spring announced Monday a plan to use 100% recycled plastic for all its noncarbonated water containers.
The Maine-based company says the effort kicks off this month with 1-liter bottles. A niche product called Poland Spring Origin also uses 100% recycled plastic bottles. The company plans to use 100% recycled plastic for bottles in all of its still water line by 2022.
The migration to recycled containers comes as the bottled water industry faces continued criticism over its use of plastic. Much of the plastic ends up as trash or litter. Poland Spring also has faced scrutiny in Maine over water withdrawals as the brand has surged in popularity.
Poland Spring's parent company, Nestlé Waters North America, has set goals of having 25% recycled plastic by 2021 and 50% recycled plastic by 2025.
German chipmaker to buy US' Cypress
MADRID — German chipmaker Infineon is buying U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for more than $10 billion.
The companies said the sale price represents a 46% premium to Cypress's share price over the past six weeks.
Infineon said Monday the acquisition will make it the eighth biggest chipmaker in the world and the leading supplier of chips to the automotive sector.
The companies expect cost synergies of $201 million per year by 2022.
San Jose, Calif.-based Cypress specializes in wireless and USB technology. It reported $539 million in revenue in the first quarter.