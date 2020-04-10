Tech giants to adapt phones to track virus infections; gasoline fuels drop in consumer prices

Apple, Google launch virus tracking plan
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple and Google launched a major joint effort to leverage smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
New software the companies plan to add to phones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people for who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. The idea is to help national governments roll out apps for so-called "contact tracing" that will run on iPhones and Android phones alike.
Software developers have already created such apps in countries including Singapore and China to try to contain the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic says it will release such an app this month. Britain, Germany and Italy are among other countries developing such apps.
Privacy and civil liberties activists have warned that such apps need to be designed so governments cannot abuse them to track their citizens. Apple and Google plan say user privacy and security are baked into the design of their plan.
Security experts also note that technology alone cannot effectively track down and identify people who may have been infected by COVID-19 carriers. Such efforts will require other tools and teams of public health care workers to track people in the physical world, they say. In South Korea and China, such efforts have included the use of credit-card and public-transit records.
Consumer prices fell amid virus
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in March, the largest decline in five years, revealing the downward pressure that the coronavirus pandemic is exerting on the cost of gasoline, airfares, hotel rooms and other goods and services.
Last month's decline was the largest monthly drop since January 2015, the Labor Department said Friday. Consumer prices rose a slight 0.1 percent in February.
Energy costs slid 5.8 percent with gasoline prices falling 10.5 percent. Airfares plunged 12.6 percent while hotel and motel prices, dropped 6.8 percent.
Consumer prices are up a modest 1.5 percent over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has risen 2.1 percent over the last 12 months.
Economists expect more price declines ahead with large parts of the economy shut down and millions out of work. They believe the country has already entered a steep recession and the falling prices raise the prospect of disinflation.
Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York, said, "There's deflation in the air and more downward pressure on prices is imminent with economic demand plummeting this quarter."
Japan vows to protect auto jobs
TOKYO — Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda promised Friday that the Japanese auto industry would seek to protect jobs worldwide as it endures the coronavirus pandemic.
Toyoda, speaking as head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, said he was worried the Japanese economy might be destroyed before the world can win the fight against the sickness caused by COVID-19.
The group that brings together Japanese automakers, including Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., and also parts makers, will set up a special fund to help those laid off find jobs, Toyoda said.
Toyoda said the biggest threat to the industry is the potential loss of skilled workers with their manufacturing and engineering finesse.