Tech gains push S&P, Nasdaq to a new high; Tesla reports another profitable quarter

Stocks rise as earnings kick into gear
NEW YORK — Technology companies helped lift stocks modestly higher on Wall Street on April 26, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to all-time highs.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, with only slightly more than half the companies in the index notching gains. Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending were among the winners, outweighing a pullback in household goods makers and health care stocks, among others.
A rally in technology companies, which powered much of the market's gains in 2020, helped push the Nasdaq to its first record high since Feb. 12. The index fell more than 10 percent from that peak by March 8, what is known on Wall Street as a "correction." With Monday's gain, the Nasdaq has recouped all of its losses from that March slide.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower, while small company stocks outpaced the broader market, a sign investors are feeling confident about the economy. Treasury yields were broadly higher.
The market's modest gains came as investors geared up for the busiest week for earnings so far this season. Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report this week. Ten of the 30 members of the Dow will also release their results.
"This week is an extremely important week overall for the S&P 500 companies," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
Tesla posts $438M profit for quarter
DETROIT — Charged up by strong sales of its electric cars and SUVs, Tesla on Monday posted its seventh-straight profitable quarter.
The company made $438 million in the three-month period that ended March 31, as sales more than doubled the same period last year to nearly 185,000 vehicles. First-quarter revenue of $10.39 billion fell just shy of the $10.48 billion expected by analysts.
All but 2,000 of the car sales were lower-priced Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs. Tesla said it didn't produce any of its higher priced Model S sedans and Model X SUVs as it switched to new versions.
The company led by Elon Musk faces challenges as it tries to reach its second-straight annual profit this year. A global shortage of semiconductors is forcing automakers to cut production or idle factories, and Tesla is facing renewed scrutiny of its Autopilot partially automated driving system after two men died in a crash this month near Houston.
Once again the company needed regulatory credits purchased by other automakers in order to make a profit. Without $518 million in credits for the quarter, Tesla would have lost money.
Poll: Economists bullish about growth
WASHINGTON — The accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, along with the Biden administration's rescue aid policies, have brightened the outlook for the U.S. economy as it extends its recovery from the pandemic recession.
That is the view of a majority of business economists that emerges from a survey being released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics. The results, based on responses from 97 association members earlier this month, found that two-thirds say the vaccines and the administration's policies have increased their optimism.
An equally large proportion say the vaccine rollout and a new presidential administration have had a positive effect on their companies' sales and hiring, up from only 37 percent who said so in a survey done in January.
In addition, 35 percent of the economists say they think the economy will grow at a robust rate of at least 6 percent over the next year. Only 4 percent had predicted growth that strong in the January survey.
In a further sign of their brightening outlook, nearly two-thirds of the business economists reported that their companies' sales had increased over the past three months. That's up from just over half of the respondents who said so in January.
The NABE's survey results are consistent with rising expectations, at the Federal Reserve and among analysts in general, that the U.S. economy has begun a strong recovery that should accelerate hiring and sustain a healthy pace of growth.
Orders for big-ticket goods rise
WASHINGTON — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rebounded 0.5 percent in March as U.S. factories recovered from weather disruptions the prior month. However, the recovery was not as strong as most had expected due to ongoing supply chain disruptions that continue to ensnare U.S. manufacturers.
It was the tenth time in the past 11 months that factory orders have increased with February being the exception, when orders declined 0.9 percent as severe winter storms raked much of the country.
Orders in a closely watched category that tracks business investment plans also rebounded, increasing 0.9 percent after having fallen 0.8 percent in February, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Monday.
Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders would have risen 1.6% in March after having dropped 0.3% in February.
Orders in transportation fell 1.7 percent as a 5.5 advance in demand at auto plants was offset by a 46.9 percent plunge in orders for commercial aircraft, a sector that has been hit hard by plunge in air travel since the pandemic started a year ago. There have also been a string of cancellations for Boeing's 737 Max.
One caveat is that the global supply chain has been snarled by surging demand and ongoing COVID-19 infections.
Hong Kong, Singapore set up air link
HONG KONG — Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.
Flights will begin from May 26. Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfill the conditions of travelling within the air travel bubble.
Hong Kong and Singapore had previously announced the launch of an air travel bubble in November last year but shelved the plan days before it was to start after Hong Kong saw a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The air travel bubble comes as both Singapore and Hong Kong seek to boost tourism amid the pandemic, which has seen various countries close borders and declining air travel.