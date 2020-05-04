Tech gains outpace airline losses on Wall St.; Treasury to request nearly $3 trillion, a record

Stocks shake off early loss, end up
NEW YORK — Stocks shook off an early stumble and scratched out small gains on Monday, as the market's momentum slows following its best month in decades.
The S&P 500 added 0.4 percent and narrowly avoided what would have been its first three-day losing streak in nearly two months. The Dow eked out a 0.1 percent gain, while the Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent.
When U.S. trading opened, the market appeared set for a uniformly depressing day. The S&P 500 dove almost immediately, with airlines sinking particularly sharply after famed investor Warren Buffett said he'd dumped all his shares in the four biggest U.S. carriers. A ramping up of tensions between the White House and China over the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic was also weighing on markets around the world.
But big technology stocks continued to rally and helped the market trim its losses. Energy stocks also helped steady the market after the price of oil pulled a bit further from the record lows set late last month.
The market is "searching for direction at this point," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
After plunging by just over a third from February into late March on worries about a coming, severe recession, the stock market has since more than halved its losses on hopes that infections are leveling off and that growth could resume later this year amid a gradually reopening economy.
Monday's biggest losses were concentrated in airlines, after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold all its stakes in American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. Buffett is one of the stock market's most famous bargain hunters, and investors around the world parse every clue he gives about investing. Over the weekend, he said he'd made a mistake in how he valued airlines. All four of the carriers lost 5.1 percent or more Monday.
Also potentially weighing on markets was Buffett saying that he's hanging onto his cash and hasn't made any big deals recently because he hasn't seen any on attractive terms..
US plans to borrow record $2.99B
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department says it will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion during the current April-June quarter to cover the cost of various rescue efforts dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Treasury said Monday that the money it plans to borrow this quarter will far surpass the $530 billion quarterly borrowing it did in the July-September 2008 quarter as it dealt with the 2008 financial crisis.
The extraordinary sum of $2.99 trillion of borrowing in a single quarter dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019.
Treasury said the huge sum is needed to fund the nearly $3 trillion the government has approved in various programs to support workers and businesses with direct economic payments, the Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts. In addition, the government needs to borrow to cover the shortfall in revenue that will occur because the Trump administration has delayed the deadline for tax payments this year from April to June.
Intel raises its bet on robotic cars
BERKELEY, Calif. — Intel is buying transportation-planning service Moovit for $900 million as the world's largest computer chip maker moves further down the road in its effort to build self-driving cars.
The deal announced Monday gives Intel another tool to use in its push to become a major player in the race to create the technology needed to build fleets of taxis that will be able to transport passengers without a human driver behind the wheel.
Moovit, an 8-year-old company based in Israel, makes an app that compiles data from public transit systems, ride-hailing services and other resources to help its 800 million users plan the best ways to get around. Intel plans to combine Moovit with Mobileye, a self-driving car specialist that Intel bought for about $15 billion in 2017.
Since that deal, Mobileye's revenue has ballooned from $210 million in 2017 to $879 million last year. That's a reflection of the big bets being placed on automated driving by both major technology companies, such as Google spinoff Waymo and Apple, and automakers such as General Motors and Toyota.
"Intel's purpose is to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on earth," said the company's CEO Bob Swan.
Despite its rapid growth, Mobileye still only accounts for a sliver of Intel's annual revenue of $72 billion.
Ferrari slashes 2020 profit forecast
SOAVE, Italy — Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari on Monday lowered its full-year earnings guidance significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and acknowledged that the new outlook assumes a sharp recovery in the second half of the year.
Ferrari, which is based in the Emilia Romagna region that is one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus in Italy, lowered its guidance for net revenues to between 3.4 billion euros and 3.6 billion euros from 4.1 billion euros previously. It cut its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to a top range of 1.2 billion euros from a top range of 1.43 billion euros.
The company reported an 8% drop in first-quarter net profit to 166 million euros as revenues dipped just 1% to 932 million euros amid a 5% increase in deliveries to 2,738 units.
CEO Louis Camilleri said the lowered guidance assumes that 75% to 100% of the lost earnings will be booked during the second quarter. It takes into account a seven-week disruption in production, which was relaunched Monday, and a projected drop in Formula 1 revenues due to the shortened calendar and plans to run many of the races without the presence of fans, which will hit both sponsorship fees and commercial rights. Branding revenues also are forecast to suffer with fewer visitors to Ferrari's museum, amusement parks and shops.
CFO Antonio Picca Piccon said the guidance "does not take into account the risks of a severe second wave of infections, which is impossible to model.''
Ferrari so far has not received significant cancelations in orders, but Camilleri said that during the 2008-9 financial crisis it took a few months for cancellations to affect the order books. He said there had been "several'' cancelations in the United States and Australia but added "so far there are no red lights flashing in any geography."
"This crisis is very different," Camilleri said. "Possible cancellations are, however, only part of the equation. The other is the level of orders, which are OK.''