Tax deadline could be moved back because of virus; FAA gives airlines a break by waiving slot rule

Tax deadline may get pushed back
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for some taxpayers in a bid to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mnuchin said the administration believes a payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month. He did not indicate what the new deadline would be.
He told a House Appropriations subcommittee that the administration could grant the tax delay without having to go to Congress for approval. A formal announcement should come soon, he said.
In later comments to reporters, Mnuchin said that the delay would cover small- and medium-sized businesses and most individual taxpayers other than the very rich. He said Treasury will recommend to President Donald Trump that he approve the delay.
FAA waives rules about empty planes
DALLAS — U.S. regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend the rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the new virus outbreak.
The FAA assigns takeoff and landing rights, or "slots," at a few big, congested airports. Airlines must use 80 percent of their highly coveted slots or risk forfeiting them. That FAA requirement — and especially a similar rule in Europe — led airlines to operate flights using those slots even if there were very few passengers.
The FAA's decision affects flights at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.
The FAA said it also would not punish airlines that cancel flights through May 31 at four other airports where the agency approves schedules: Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.
Mideast oil suppliers to boost capacity
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia is steaming ahead with its new energy play, directing the kingdom's oil company Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity.
Also Wednesday, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC said it was boosting daily oil output by 25 percent to 4 million barrels. Abu Dhabi's decision to increase production comes after Saudi took steps to essentially flood the market to dominate a greater share. That's because major oil producer Russia refused to go along with more production cuts.
Meanwhile, global demand for oil is slowing due to the new coronavirus, which has hampered travel and business.
Food pushes up Feb. consumer prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1 percent last month, matching its January increase. Prices rose 2.3 percent compared with a year earlier. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 0.2 percent in February and 2.4 percent compared with a year earlier.
Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday's figures indicate that hasn't changed. Even though unemployment is at a half-century low, wages aren't yet increasing quickly enough to force employers to boost prices to cover higher labor costs.
The price of clothing, used cars, and medical care rose last month, while the cost of airline fares and gas dropped.
Services, rather than goods, continue to be the main drivers of price gains. Medical care costs have increased 5.3 percent in the past year, while rents rose 3.3 percent. Prices for new cars, meanwhile, have risen just 0.4 percent in the past year, while clothing costs have fallen 0.9 percent.
The cost of groceries jumped 0.5 percent in February, the biggest monthly gain in nearly six years. The rise was fueled by higher bread and dairy prices. Restaurant meal prices rose 0.2 percent.
PepsiCo is buying energy drink maker
NEW YORK — PepsiCo is buying the energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.
The acquisition announced Wednesday expands PepsiCo's portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew's Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP. Rockstar, founded in 2001, makes 30 variations of drinks and is sold in more than 30 countries. PepsiCo and Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009. The buyout is targeted to close in the first half of the year.
PepsiCo and rival Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than several ago. Both must compete with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers that each market to a subset of consumers.
Sporting goods chain Modell's to close
NEW YORK — Modell's Sporting Goods, the century-old family-owned sporting goods chain, has filed for bankruptcy and will be closing its remaining 100-plus stores.
The New York-based retailer known to New Yorkers for its "Gotta Go to Mo's" advertising slogan, said Wednesday it will start liquidation sales Friday morning. It will team up with Tiger Capital Group to oversee the going-out-business sales. Tiger had helped the company liquidate 19 stores. It couldn't be learned immediately how many jobs would be lost with the shuttering of Modell's.
Modell's has had its own challenges and the liquidation in 2016 of sporting goods giant Sports Authority, a 450-store chain, didn't offer much respite. The chain, which sold mid-priced active wear brands, faced increasing competition from Dick's Sporting Goods, the only national sporting goods chain left. Dick's recently pulled out of a sales slump by focusing on service at the stores and catering more to women.
Meanwhile, Modell's wrestled with more competition from Target, Walmart and Kohl's, all of which are sprucing up their activewear lines. Amazon has been stepping up its assortments too. And at the high end, shoppers have options like Lululemon and Gap's Athleta.
"Modell's didn't stand out," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. "There's a lot more competition."
Cathay Pacific warns of losses from virus
HONG KONG — Cathay Pacific Airways, one of Hong Kong's most prominent businesses, warned Wednesday it faces a "substantial loss" in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak after last year's profit fell amid anti-government protests.
The Chinese territory's main airline canceled 90 percent of its flight capacity to the mainland at the start of February after Beijing told the public to avoid travel as part of efforts to contain the outbreak centered on the city of Wuhan.
"We expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020," chairman Patrick Healy said. "We expect our passenger business to be under severe pressure this year and that our cargo business will continue to face headwinds."
Last year's profit fell 28 percent from the previous year to the equivalent of $218 million, the airline reported. Revenue declined 3.7 percent to $13.8 billion.
2020 was expected to be "extremely challenging financially" after tourist arrivals in Hong Kong fell amid protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include other grievances, said Healy. That was worsened by the "significant negative impact" of the virus, Healy said.