Stocks skid on threat of new tariffs
NEW YORK — Global stock indexes sank Wednesday after the Trump administration released a list of $200 billion in goods that could be hit with tariffs and China said it would retaliate. The dollar spiked and big exporters plunged.
Companies that sell computer chips, oil, basic materials and heavy machinery dropped after the Trump administration proposed a 10 percent tax on a wide list of imports. It is scheduled to make a decision on the potential tariffs after Aug. 31.
China's government said it will take "firm and forceful measures" if the new tariffs are enacted. That response would likely include measures other than tariffs. Trump has threatened to put new taxes almost everything the U.S. imports from China.
Pizza mogul apologizes after reported slur
NEW YORK — Papa John's founder John Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May. The apology Wednesday came after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain's marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.
Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement released by Papa John's, Schnatter said reports attributing use of "inappropriate and hurtful" language to him were true.
"Regardless of the context, I apologize," the statement says.
The University of Louisville also said Wednesday that Schnatter resigned from its board of trustees, effective immediately.
Schnatter stepped down as CEO last year after blaming slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem. He remains chairman of the company.
Papa John's shares fell nearly 5 percent Wednesday after the report, closing at $48.33.
Dunkin' Brands longtime CEO retires
NEW YORK — Dunkin' Brands Group CEO Nigel Travis is retiring and will be replaced by David Hoffmann. Travis, 68, has been CEO for almost a decade.
The Canton, Mass-based company said Wednesday Travis was named executive chairman of the board of directors.
Hoffmann, 50, will take over the CEO position immediately. He will also serve on the board of directors and remains president of Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Before joining Dunkin' Brands, Hoffman spent 22 years at McDonald's Corp.
Uber HR chief abruptly steps down
DETROIT — Uber's chief human resources officer has abruptly stepped down.
Liane Hornsey told employees in an email obtained by the Associated Press Wednesday that she is leaving the company. She gave no reason.
Hornsey wrote that employees might think the decision came out of the blue, but she has been thinking about leaving for a while. The company would not comment, and she did not immediately return a telephone message Wednesday.
The departure comes amid CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's efforts to change the ride-hailing service's culture to prevent repeated misbehavior including widespread sexual misconduct under former CEO Travis Kalanick. As part of that effort, Uber this week said it has hired Charleston native and veteran federal prosecutor Scott Schools as its first ethics and compliance chief.
Pfizer reorganizes into 3 business units
NEW YORK — The drugmaker Pfizer, facing an aging population and shifting risks from the loss of patents, is reshaping its structure into three businesses.
The divisions, announced Wednesday, include Innovative Medicines, which will focus on biological science and a new hospital medicines business. An Established Medicines business will include sales for older drugs like the cholesterol pill Lipitor that have lost patent protection.
Lastly, the Consumer Healthcare business will handle over-the-counter medicines.
Innovative Medicines will bring in most of the company's revenue. Pfizer said the growth potential for that business is strong, due in part to an aging population that will create a growing demand for new medicines.
Pfizer Inc., based in New York, expects a significant reduction in the impact of patent protection losses after 2020 following the loss of exclusivity in the U.S. for the pain medicine Lyrica, which is anticipated to occur around December.
Wholesale prices up 3.4% in a year
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in June, a slight slowing from May. But the 12-month gain was the fastest in more than six years, adding to evidence that inflation is beginning to rise after years of weak price gains.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the June increase in its producer price index — which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer — followed a 0.5 percent rise in May. The deceleration reflected a big drop in food costs in June and a much smaller increase in energy prices.
However, wholesale prices over the past 12 months have surged 3.4 percent. That marks the largest 12-month gain since a 3.7 percent rise in the 12 months ending November 2011.
The acceleration in wholesale prices is evident in various other price gauges. The government will report on June consumer prices Thursday, but the 12-month increase through May showed a gain of 2.8 percent. An inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve has finally reached the Fed's 2 percent target for annual increases after six years of undershooting it.
Energy costs rose 0.8 percent in June on top of a much more rapid 4.8 percent surge in May. Food costs, however, fell by 1.1 percent, led by a 13.8 percent drop in the price of vegetables.
21st Century Fox ups bid for Sky
LONDON — Media mogul Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox increased Wednesday its bid to take full control of lucrative European pay TV service Sky in a prolonged battle with U.S. rival Comcast.
Fox raised its bid to the equivalent of $18.58 a share as it seeks the 61 percent of Sky not already under its control.
The company says this is 12 percent higher than the last bid from Comcast and values Sky at $32.5 billion. Fox has increased its bid by just over 30 percent since its first offer in December 2016.
Sky operates in Austria, Germany, Ireland and Italy as well as the U.K. It has 22.5 million customers, attracted by offerings such as English Premier League soccer and "Game of Thrones."
Murdoch's company still faces significant regulatory battles in Britain, including the culture secretary's statement that Fox would have to sell Sky News to win government approval because of concerns about media plurality.
Fox's bid for Sky is the most recent episode in Murdoch's long-running effort to take full control of the company.
His last bid foundered amid a 2011 phone-hacking scandal, in which journalists working for Murdoch newspapers were accused of gaining illegal access to the voicemail messages of crime victims, celebrities and members of the royal family. News Corp., which is controlled by the Murdochs, withdrew its bid for Sky soon after.
The effort to buy Sky comes as Fox itself is the object of a takeover battle by Comcast and Disney. Disney said in June it is offering more than $71 billion for Fox's entertainment businesses in a counterbid to Comcast's nearly $66 billion offer.
The companies want Sky in order to amass programming and better compete with technology companies like Amazon and Netflix for viewers.
Weinstein Co. sale plan approved
WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge has approved a revised plan for the sale of the Weinstein Co., the studio forced into bankruptcy by the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The plan approved Wednesday calls for private equity firm Lantern Capital to pay $289 million for the Weinstein Co.'s assets.
Lantern initially agreed to pay $310 million, but a dispute later arose over who would responsible for making payments, potentially worth tens of millions of dollars, owed on certain contracts that may be assigned to Lantern.
In return for Lantern paying certain claims and funding the past two weeks of the Weinstein Co.'s operating expenses, the sale price was reduced. The sale is expected to close Friday, but claims asserted by several Hollywood stars will be resolved later.