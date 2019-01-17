Stocks higher on tariffs report
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials could reduce the new tariffs on Chinese imports as part of trade negotiations between the two countries. It was the latest in a series of potentially conflicting updates on the trade dispute.
Citing sources close to the discussions, the Journal said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other officials are willing to lift some or all of the import taxes the U.S. announced last year. They're aiming to convince Chinese leaders to make deeper reforms. However, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer reportedly doesn't support the idea, and the proposals haven't been presented to President Donald Trump.
Stocks wobbled earlier following reports late Wednesday that the U.S. might bring criminal charges against Chinese technology giant Huawei over allegations it stole trade secrets. However, China's government said the top trade envoys from both countries will meet in Washington at the end of this month, a possible sign of progress in negotiations
Technology, industrial and health care companies made some of the largest gains, and makers of chemicals and other basic materials jumped.
Microsoft steers $500M to housing
SEATTLE — Microsoft is responding to the Seattle region's widening affordability gap with a $500 million pledge to address homelessness and develop affordable housing.
The Seattle Times reports the pledge is the largest in the company's 44-year history, and, according to the company, is one of the heftiest contributions by a private corporation to housing.
Microsoft president Brad Smith says most of the money will be aimed at increasing housing options for low- and middle-income workers including teachers, firefighters and people who work in hospitals.
Microsoft officials say it's too early to say exactly how much affordable housing will ultimately result from the $500 million.
Smith says the company hopes to leverage the fund to help create "tens of thousands of units." Microsoft is based in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.
Ex-CBS chief to fight for exit pay
NEW YORK — Former CBS CEO Les Moonves is fighting the company's decision to deny his $120 million severance package following his firing over sexual misconduct allegations.
CBS announced the development in a filing Wednesday with the Security Exchange Commission. CBS said Moonves has demanded binding arbitration proceedings to challenge the decision.
CBS' board of directors denied Moonves his severance after concluding that he violated company policy and was uncooperative with an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. The ruling came after a five-month investigation into the conduct of one of television's most influential figures.
Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping, and retaliation if they resisted.
A lawyer for Moonves declined to comment Thursday.
Morgan Stanley results miss forecasts
NEW YORK — Investment bank Morgan Stanley on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results that came up short of expectations, hurt by difficulties in trading that affected other Wall Street firms.
The firm said it earned $1.53 billion, or 80 cents a share, up from a profit of $643 million, or 26 cents a share a year earlier.
Like all the other banks, Morgan Stanley's results last year were affected by the passage of the Republicans' tax law. Banks had to make accounting adjustments by writing off billions of dollars in what are known as tax-deferred assets.
The firm missed analysts' expectations of earnings of 89 cents a share, according to FactSet.
Like other banks, Morgan Stanley struggled through the nauseating market movements that defined the last three months of 2018. Even Morgan Stanley's traders — known as some of the best in the business — reported flat equity trading revenues and a 30 percent drop in bond trading revenues.
The bank also posted a drop of $200 million in other investment banking revenues, which Morgan Stanley described as losses in its corporate lending business.
CCO James Gorman called it a "challenging fourth quarter."
Mortgage rates mostly steady for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, after falling for six straight weeks to reach their lowest levels in nine months.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.45 percent.
Rates remain far above last year's levels, however. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.04 percent a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans edged down to 3.88 percent from 3.89 percent.
The recent decline in borrowing rates has been a spur to prospective home buyers.
Nissan cuts up to 700 Miss. jobs
JACKSON, Miss. — Nissan Motor Co. says it's cutting up to 700 contract workers at its Mississippi assembly plant, citing slow sales for Frontier pickup trucks and vans.
The company employs 6,400 employees and contractors in Canton, Miss.
The move follows Nissan's December announcement that it's cutting 1,000 jobs at two Mexican factories.
Reports in May indicated the Japanese automaker would cut production by up to 20 percent in North America, citing low profits.
Thursday's move comes after the arrest in Japan of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who led a production expansion in Nissan's largest market. Spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter says the cuts are unrelated to Ghosn's troubles.
Sears says chairman wins bid
NEW YORK — Sears is confirming reports its chairman and largest shareholder Eddie Lampert's hedge fund has won a bid to buy roughly 400 stores and other assets for $5.2 billion.
The move, announced Thursday, preserves 45,000 jobs and is subject to court approval on Feb. 1. Creditors will have the opportunity to object before then.
The deal will then close Feb. 8.
The agreement follows marathon negotiations that started early Monday as Lampert was fending off demands from creditors who were pushing for liquidation.
Lampert's ESL Investments was the only bidder to put forth a proposal to rescue the floundering company in its entirety. He had sweetened his offer multiple times.
Still, many experts believe a smaller version of the retailer will not be viable as it faces increasing competition.
Google cuts solar deals in Southeast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Google plans to buy power from Tennessee and Alabama solar farms under a deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Google said Wednesday that it will buy 413 megawatts of output from 1.6 million panels at several new solar farms the combined size of 65,000 home rooftop systems.
Google is building data centers in both states. The company plans to match 72 percent of their hourly electricity use with carbon-free sources.