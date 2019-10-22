Though the weather is fluctuating between autumnal and warm, there is no denying that we are finally in the fall season. Since our cover story in Charleston Scene is about all things fall, we thought we would continue the theme with this week’s trivia quiz. This quiz is on all things “fall.” Returning Head2Head winner Tim Housand will be facing off with College of Charleston senior Will Dukes.
1. “The Fall of the House of Usher” is one of the most famous short stories by what legendary American author?
2. In October of 1829, Sam “The Yankee Leapster” Patch became the first daredevil to jump off what North American natural landmark and survive?
3. In Christianity, the term “the fall” or “the fall of man” is typically attributed to what Biblical story arc?
4. Dipper and Mable Pines are the two lead characters on what animated Disney show that aired from 2012 to 2016? The show focused on the supernatural goings on in a fictional, secluded small town in Oregon.
5. The folktale “Chicken Little” is famous for coining the phrase “the sky is falling.” While it is mostly commonly known as “Chicken Little," the story is also known by what title in England and other European countries?
6. The end of the Vietnam War came with an event known as “The Fall of” what Vietnamese city?
7. “The Harder They Fall” is a 1956 boxing film that follows sportswriter Eddie Willis. Willis was played by what legendary actor in his final film role?
8. The “Fallout” series of video games takes you through the lawless remains of civilization hundreds of years after what type of apocalyptic event?
9. Many artists, including Diana Ross and The Beach Boys, have covered the song “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”, but the original and most famous version was recorded by what early rock 'n’ roll group?
10. According to the old adage, what comes before a fall?
Correct Responses
1. Edgar Allan Poe.
2. Niagara Falls.
3. Adam & Eve.
4. “Gravity Falls.”
5. Henny Penny.
6. Saigon.
7. Humphrey Bogart.
8. Nuclear war.
9. Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers.
10. Pride.
Tim’s Responses
1. Edgar Allan Poe.
2. Niagara Falls.
3. Adam and Eve.
4. “Gravity Falls.”
5. Pass.
6. Saigon.
7. Humphrey Bogart.
8. Nuclear war.
9. The Four Seasons.
10. Pride.
Will’s Responses
1. Chicken Little.
2. Niagara Falls.
3. The Great Flood.
4. “Gravity Falls.”
5. Lil Chicken.
6. Saigon.
7. Charlie Chaplin.
8. Nuclear war.
9. B. Fraser.
10. Pride.
Tim's victorious streak continues with an impressive eight answers against Will's five. Tim will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.