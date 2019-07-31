Vol. 24, No. 8

FEATURES

14 The latest from the school districts 

Get set for the new school year 

24 Our fall fashion feature 

The latest in fall fashion for both mom and the kids

33 Disaster preparedness, what you need to know

Hurricane season is here. Make sure you're prepared.

41 The lowdown on lice

What to do if your child gets them.

DEPARTMENTS

10 Q&A

Why acting out loud is helping area kids 

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor's Letter

8 Snapshots

Our Mom of the Month, Swag Bag and more

59 Calendar

67 School Spotlight

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.