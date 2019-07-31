Vol. 24, No. 8
FEATURES
14 The latest from the school districts
Get set for the new school year
24 Our fall fashion feature
The latest in fall fashion for both mom and the kids
33 Disaster preparedness, what you need to know
Hurricane season is here. Make sure you're prepared.
41 The lowdown on lice
What to do if your child gets them.
DEPARTMENTS
10 Q&A
Why acting out loud is helping area kids
IN EVERY ISSUE
6 Editor's Letter
8 Snapshots
Our Mom of the Month, Swag Bag and more
59 Calendar
67 School Spotlight