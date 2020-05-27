Table of Contents: June

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and thundershowers, mainly this morning. High near 80F. NNE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.