The Outsider 4
Pass a helping of the harvest
Coastal provisions 6
Fish fry tips from Fleet Landing chef
Tip Sheet 8
Aiming at flounder
Holy mackerel 10
Trolling for toothy trophies
Dancing with dolphin 14
Making the most of mahi season
Charting a course 16
5 can't-miss boat trips
Art of the Outdoors 18
Reeling in a hobby to a small business
Pluff mud planner 19
Fishing, hunting and outdoor events to pack your calendar
Tide Charts 20
Trophy Case 21
On the cover: Photo by Richard Mallett. Taken while fishing the Gulf Stream with Jarrett Frank on Record Year 85 miles southeast of Charleston.