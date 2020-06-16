T-Mobile outage blasted by regulator; pressure mounts to increase Boeing oversight

FCC calls T-Mobile outage 'unacceptable'
NEW YORK — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile's nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was "unacceptable" and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.
T-Mobile, one of the country's three largest cellphone service providers, said it had a "voice and text wireless issue" that began around noon EDT Monday. The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems should be resolved.
The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.
AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have run into trouble because of T-Mobile's issues, creating the impression of a widespread communications failure.
The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages.
T-Mobile became one of the country's largest carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint. The company has started integrating the two networks.
More FAA oversight of Boeing urged
DALLAS — Pressure is growing in Congress for at least modest changes in how federal regulators approve new passenger planes after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
On Tuesday, two key senators on transportation issues proposed several changes that would increase Federal Aviation Administration's direct role in the aircraft-certification process.
Their legislation would not end a decades-old practice in which the FAA relies on aircraft manufacturers' own employees to certify the safety of systems on their planes. But it would require the FAA to select the people who do the safety work instead of letting the manufacturers pick them.
Supporters of the FAA's reliance on employees of aircraft makers point to the safety record of U.S. airlines – no fatal crashes since 2009 – as proof that the policy produces safe planes. Critics say, however, that FAA approved the Boeing Max without fully understanding an anti-stall system that was later implicated in the crashes.
Boeing has been rewriting software and making other changes to the Max. The company hopes to win approval to return the plane to service this year, pending a demonstration flight with FAA experts that has not yet been scheduled.
McDonald's sales improve as sites reopen
CHICAGO — McDonald's sales are gradually improving as more of its restaurants reopen worldwide.
The fast-food giant said Tuesday that its global same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — were down 21 percent in May from the same month last year. That was an improvement from a 39% decline in April.
Ninety percent of its restaurants worldwide were open at the end of May and 95 percent were open as of Monday, up from 75 percent at the end of April.
In the U.S., where most stores remained open for drive-thru and delivery throughout the pandemic, same-store sales were down 5 percent in May, an improvement from a 19 percent decline in April. U.S. customers are spending more per order when they visit, but traffic remains down, particularly at breakfast.
Dining rooms have reopened at around 1,000 U.S. McDonald's restaurants, the company said. Around 100 U.S. restaurants remain closed, mostly those in malls.
The company said it plans to invest an additional $200 million in marketing contributions in the second quarter to accelerate its recovery. It's also giving targeted financial support to some struggling franchisees.
McDonald's has 38,000 locations worldwide.
Factory output bounces back in May
WASHINGTON — American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in Aprll.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4 percent in May after plummeting a record 12.4 percent in April and 4.6 percent in March. Manufacturing output rose 3.8 percent last month as auto plants began to ramp back up; but production of cars and auto parts remained 62.8 percent below its May 2019 level.
Output at mines fell 6.8 percent last month, pulled down by a 37 percent drop in oil and gas drilling. Utility production fell 2.3 percent.
The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 brought economic activity to a near-standstill in March and April. Now there are signs of life as states ease restrictions on business.
Still, economists Oren Klachkin and Gregroy Daco of Oxford Economics warn that industry's comeback is likely to be slow.
"Weak demand, supply chain disruptions, historically low oil prices, and heightened economic and virus-related uncertainty will constrain industrial momentum in the coming months," they wrote in a research report. "The recovery will likely be two-phased: a short-lived, partial snap-back in output, followed by a sluggish and extended rebound.''
US casinos push for cashless gambling
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a report released Tuesday, the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, called on regulators in states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to integrate cashless options for gamblers.
The push follows an 18-month study of the issue by both commercial and tribal casinos, and equipment suppliers to try to pave the way for cashless transactions on a wider basis.
Presently, a small number of casinos use such payments, which include debit or credit cards, as well as apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Wider acceptance of these options has long been a goal of the gambling industry.
"Advancing opportunities for digital payments has been one of our top priorities since my first day at the AGA," said Bill Miller, the gambling group's president and CEO. "It aligns with gaming's role as a modern, 21st century industry and bolsters our already rigorous regulatory and responsible gaming measures. The COVID-19 pandemic made it all the more important to advance our efforts to provide customers with the payment choice they are more comfortable with and have increasingly come to expect in their daily lives."
Health officials say the coronavirus can survive on paper currency, but that risk is low compared to person-to-person spread, which is the main way people get infected. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says using touchless payment methods is a good idea where possible.