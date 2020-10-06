Swimmers prepare for state meet

Several local swimmers are to be in action in a few days, looking to carve a spot for themselves and local high schools among the state's top 2020 performers.
This year’s South Carolina championship meets are at the North Charleston Aquatic Center, and spectators are not allowed due to COVID-19 concerns. The girls’ meet is Saturday, and the boys’ meet is Monday.
North Augusta High School's squad, competing Saturday at Fermata Club, finished second, behind South Aiken, in both the boys' and girls' competitions, which also included Aiken and Midland Valley.
Among the girls, North Augusta’s Haley Winburn, Katie Swann, Allie Satterfield and Olivia Dicks won the 200 medley relay, and Satterfield won the 100 butterfly to lead eight podium finishes for the Yellow Jackets.
For the boys, North Augusta’s Max Hooper, Travis Brown, Drew Pond and Madden Bell won the 200 freestyle relay, and Bell picked up a win in the 50 freestyle. The Yellow Jackets had 10 podium finishes.
Fox Creek's sole representative this year is Laura Bachelder, who has qualified in the 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter backstroke and the 50-meter freestyle. Bachelder and her teammates were in action Saturday, taking part in a meet at USC Aiken with neighbors including Strom Thurmond, Mead Hall and Augusta Christian.