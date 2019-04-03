Sport-utility vehicles continued to pump up sales figures in March for BMW and Volvo Cars as South Carolina's automakers saw increases in the number of vehicles sold to consumers.
Volvo sold 9,569 vehicles in the U.S. last month — an increase of 16.2 percent from the same period a year ago. The XC90 SUV continued as Volvo's top seller, although the smaller XC40 had a record-breaking month.
Volvo sold 1,426 units of its S60 sedan, which is built at the company's $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville,
"The XC90 had the best month since 2017 and the XC40 had the best month ever.," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo's U.S. division. "Both cars continue to bring new people into the Volvo family."
BMW sales in the U.S. were up 2.8 percent in March, to 31,311 vehicles, with the X3 SUV built at the automaker's Spartanburg County plant once again the top seller. The Upstate campus builds all of BMW's X-series models sold in the U.S.
"March's results are due to the success of our U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles, the outstanding sales of the BMW X3 and X5 and the incredible reception for our customers to the X7 and brand new 3 Series," Berhhard Kuhnt, president and CEO of BMW North America, said in a statement.
The three-row X7 made its debut in dealerships last month, with 2,186 sales.
Mercedes-Benz Vans, which builds its Sprinter commercial vehicles in North Charleston, reported March sales of 3,533 units — a 19% increase over the same month a year ago.
South Carolina's automotive industry employs 61,000 people and generates $27 billion a year in economic impact, according to the state's Commerce Department.
Volvo's Charleston-area plant will add production of the XC90 SUV by 2021. The Swedish automaker owned by China's Geely Holding Group plans to employ about 4,000 people at the site by the time the XC90 is introduced.