Summerville-area Walmart project inspires mix of hope, concern

SUMMERVILLE — The comments were few, but those residents who submitted remarks to state regulators about a proposed Walmart distribution center echoed common concerns — jobs, traffic and the environment.

Thirteen people responded during a public comment period the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control held as it considers a permit that would let Walmart build a 3 million-square-foot import distribution center along Interstate 26 between Summerville and Ridgeville. The 10-day public comment period ended on Sept. 29.

A couple people said they wish Walmart would build a store at the site instead of a distribution center. Wanda Shinglet, for example, said the Sam's Club in North Charleston is located too far away for seniors living in the outlying parts of Dorchester County.

"And the drivers on the interstate are getting worse," she said. "Bunch of idiots on the road and no cops."

John Schulze said he's worried about the traffic that would be generated by such a large project — an estimated 70,000 truck trips a year from the Port of Charleston at full buildout.

"I would have to disagree with this project due to the fact that we have enough traffic as it is," Schulze told state regulators. "Now you want to add large semi trucks to the list as well. Please reconsider the decision."

Others were concerned about impacts to wildlife, the loss of trees, intrusion on the area's rural way of life and effects on the environment.

"Uncontrolled logging and sand mining are already affecting the quality of groundwater and the amount of pollutants in runoff," Jim Holman wrote in an email to DHEC. "Add to this the emissions of increased rail and truck traffic caused by the port expansion and warehousing operations, like the porposed Walmart distribution center, and Ridgeville may well become a very unhealthy place to live."

Those who offered support for the project said their overwhelming priority is jobs for a region in need of employment opportunities. Walmart says it eventually will hire 1,000 people to work at the $220 million distribution center.

Tameka Adgerson urged state officials to to pay more attention to areas like Holly Hill, Eutawville and Vance "which lack the employment and opportunities required for a successful future of each generation."

"Jobs are the key to stability," Adgerson said. "Families should be able to attend school, work and live in a 15-20 mile radius."

Sharod Cobbs works at a Walmart in Jacksonville, Fla., and said she would like to move closer to her St. Paul's Parish hometown. She thinks the distribution center in Ridgeville could help her accomplish that goal.

"I like Florida, but I love the Carolinas — the pride and dignity of our atmosphere; the standard, discipline and purpose of which we live," Cobbs told DHEC. "I can safely and confidently say it will be a big boost to the economy and helping to get more people off our streets."

The permit, part of DHEC's oversight of the state's wetlands and waterways management, is still under review, according to agency spokeswoman Laura Renwick. John Truluck, economic development director for Dorchester County, said land clearing for the project could begin as soon as next month.

The distribution center will be located within the 950-acre Ridgeville Commerce Park, which is being developed by the State Ports Authority to handle retail-related cargo imported through the Port of Charleston, located roughly 30 miles away. The Walmart center will sit on 250 acres and will include two buildings, 2,200 spaces for trucks and 500 loading docks. It will support roughly 850 stores in a 150-mile radius and will also fulfill e-commerce orders.

Walmart will receive property tax breaks from Dorchester County and the state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development is providing tax credits based on the number of jobs created as well as $5 million grant to the county to help pay for public infrastructure at the site.