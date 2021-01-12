Dorchester District 2 to continue virtual schooling for the next 2 weeks

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester District 2 students will spend at least two more weeks attending school from home.

District officials said in a school board meeting Monday night that schools will continue with the virtual instruction model through Jan. 29.

Officials said the plan is to accommodate a 10-day preparation period requested by the food service vendor and protect the district as cases of COVID-19 remain high.

The meeting also marked the in-person return of Superintendent Joseph Pye after he tested positive for COVID-19. He told board members he was also diagnosed with pneumonia during his recovery from the virus.

"I am concerned about the education of our children," Pye said. "We're not making our decisions on emotion."

The virtual learning decision goes along with the district's COVID-19 response plans that were approved over the summer. DD2's school model is based on the COVID-19 disease activity in Dorchester County as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

If the activity is high, then it will be on a districtwide virtual learning model like it is now. Medium activity would mean students would spend half of the week in virtual classes and the other half with in-person instruction. Low activity would get all students back in classes full time.

Prior to winter break, district officials were hoping that COVID-19 cases would get low enough to where the full-time, in-person learning could be considered. But with the way cases are looking now, Pye and his staff said it's unlikely that the activity will ever reach the low status this school year.

“And the numbers have continued to rise significantly," said Julie Kornahrens, the assistant superintendent during the meeting.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, DD2 has had 190 staff members and 278 students test positive for COVID-19. Pye suggested that there could be even more students with COVID-19 who didn't get reported to the district because of winter break.

Some district board members proposed adjusting the COVID-19 plan to something that leaves the decision in parents' hands. They would either decide to have their children in school full time or at home with virtual learning.

Gail Hughes was elected the new chair of the school board, with Tanya Robinson moving to the vice chair position. Hughes agreed to organize a workshop with board members and Pye's staff in the next two weeks to map out the parent choice possibility.

"We need to come to some kind of decision," Hughes said.

Officials' goal now is to collect as much logistical information to present to board members on the possibility of doing a parent choice model.

Pye said in the meeting that if it's done, parents would have to agree to do it while accepting that social distancing may not be possible due to class sizes.