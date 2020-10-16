Crash that killed Summerville family highlights Nexton Parkway's danger, neighbors say

SUMMERVILLE — On a day that would end in a tragedy neighbors say was predictable, the Freeman family was celebrating their matriarch's plans to build a new home in one of the town's blossoming neighborhoods.

Three family members looked over floor plans and signed paperwork before heading home on Sunday, with Chad Freeman driving his wife and mother south along Nexton Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

At the same time, Joshua Wensell was driving north, headed back from a shopping trip. The high school senior had bought pants for a new job he’d planned to start Monday, according to his attorney Tom Fernandez, and was headed back with a few passengers.

Their vehicles collided.

In Wensell’s Jeep, injuries were minor: a sprained wrist, head injury, bruises. Wensell was treated briefly at the hospital.

But the Freeman’s Toyota was battered. All three family members died before first responders could get them to the emergency room.

Wensell, 18, was charged with three counts of reckless homicide, a felony, and released from the Berkeley County jail with bail set at $120,000.

It wasn’t the first time Del Webb Nexton residents raised concerns about the turn at Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard and its danger.

'A pray and go'

Pat Heckert and her husband have been Nexton residents since 2018. Heckert said they didn’t see the intersection as a problem at first. But as the area grew over the past two years, safety has become more of a concern.

“We’ve watched the traffic really become an issue,” she said.

Traffic has been an ongoing complaint with the area's growth. The Del Webb Nexton neighborhood, along with Cane Bay and Carnes Crossroads, are all part of a space in the north area called the megacluster, where 30,000 homes could eventually be built.

On the other side of Nexton Parkway, a more than 900-acre Summerville development is also in the works. That development will neighbor Nexton along Interstate 26, Linda Way and Drop Off Drive.

It also will add hundreds of residents and their cars to the Summerville and Berkeley County area. Nexton residents requested a natural buffer be placed to separate the two developments.

The new development also won’t have any road connections to Nexton.

When making a left turn from Brighton Park Boulevard onto Nexton Parkway, a curve and vegetation make it hard for drivers to see what cars are coming north from the direction of the interstate, Heckert said.

The same problem happens when drivers try to make a left from Nexton Parkway onto Brighton Park.

Another concern is the speed of the drivers. Before Sunday's fatal accident, Heckert said she knew some of her neighbors had tried to get the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office to routinely send more cars out to monitor speeds.

“It’s a very dangerous turn,” she said. “It’s kind of a pray-and-go.”

Cassie Cataline, a spokeswoman for the sprawling 4,000-acre Nexton community's developer, said data on traffic flow along Nexton Parkway is collected every October. The 2020 traffic study starts this week.

"If the traffic volume reaches the level required by South Carolina Department of Transportation standards, permits will be immediately submitted to Berkeley County for traffic signal installation," she said in a statement.

Joel Arenson, one of the first homeowners in Del Webb Nexton, said the number of cars on the road isn’t the issue. The design of the intersection itself is the concern.

The problem, he said, also involves the parkway’s connection to the interstate. Drivers coming off of I-26 onto Nexton Parkway don’t have anything that would slow them down before they get to Brighton Park.

That’s a speed limit change from 70 mph on the interstate to 40 mph on Nexton Parkway.

State Highway Patrol troopers said Wensell was speeding, traveling about 70 mph, at the time of the crash. But both his attorney and the Freeman family's lawyer said the road design may have contributed to the crash, with a median full of trees making it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic.

Arenson said having a traffic light or at least a well-lit stop sign would indicate to drivers to slow down.

“If they don’t get a signal there in short order, somebody else is going to be killed,” he said.

Residents are also hoping that safe crosswalks are built so they can cross Nexton Parkway safely with their bikes. Heckert said it's especially dangerous for people who aren’t familiar with the intersection.

Community outpouring

As a retired teacher like Meredith Freeman, Heckert was heartbroken to hear Freeman passed away while attempting to get her forever home.

“She had chosen our community for her home,” she said. “It makes us very sad.”

In the days that followed Sunday's collision, hundreds of mourners shared tributes on social media.

Meredith Freeman, 74, retired in 2006 from her job teaching first-graders at Dorchester District 2. She’d taught at Flowertown Elementary School for 30 years, and raised a son and daughter.

Her son, Chad Freeman, 49, worked at Bosch’s Charleston plant for 28 years, according to plant manager Gitta Unger, who said colleagues will miss his good humor and Georgia Tech loyalty.

“The void that Chad will leave will be impossible to fill,” a statement from Unger reads. “He was not only extremely competent in his area of work, but also a lot of fun to work with.”

His wife Andrea Freeman, 48, served students at several Dorchester District 2 schools as an occupational therapist.

The couple met in the band at Summerville High School and became sweethearts, later marrying and raising several daughters. A GoFundMe for their children had raised over $76,000 by Friday afternoon, with donors praising the family's kindness and joy.

The Summerville Church of Christ was filled with people Thursday morning, all wishing to pay their respects to the life of Meredith, Chad and Andrea Freeman.

Len Driskell, an associate minister with the church, gave the eulogy.

To say Meredith taught children, he explained, was to say that Michael Jordan dribbled a basketball.

“She couldn’t walk around town without being recognized by someone’s kid,” he said. “She sounded like the most amazing teacher.”

The three Freeman family members were active at the Summerville church. Andrea would often help with the children there.

Driskell said she was known for her personality. A childhood friend of Andrea told him she had a huge imagination and would often lead them on many adventures.

“That could've easily described Andrea as an adult,” he said.

Driskell described Chad as a thoughtful and calm man. He was known for coaching girls' softball. Andrea would often take the role of cheerleader.

The two parents leave behind their four daughters, according to their obituary: Hannah, Kaitelynn and Meredith Mae Freeman and Ruth Anne Baggett.

“You knew that Chad loved his family,” Driskell said.

Chad’s sister, Missy Feiser, had reached out to real estate agent Crystal Brodie to help find their mother a retirement home. In a social media post, Brodie talked about how Meredith spoke often about her grandchildren and her friends during her search for a home.

Driskell said he heard she talked all about how she couldn’t wait to host friends and family. According to Brodie, Meredith said she would get her daughter Missy to help decorate and her son Chad to put wood on the walls.