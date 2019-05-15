Don’t be me.
This is especially true when it comes to fireworks.
Maybe it’s because I’m subconsciously some kind of low-rent pyromaniac, or maybe it’s because I grew up in a small town where there wasn’t a lot to do, but I love fireworks. The Fourth of July always means a trip to one of the local fireworks stores or stands, and the purchase of a large paper sack filled with explosives.
Yeah, I’m that neighbor, and then some. And by “and then some” I mean I once set off a strand of 1,000 Thunder Bombs on the front porch of my hometown’s then fire chief. No one was hurt, but I’m still hoping the statute of limitations on that one has run out over the last 20 years.
To be clear, you should never light fireworks on a front porch, and certainly not on the fire chief’s front porch, or anywhere close to a house or structure, for that matter. In fact, while it can be fun to gather some friends together and put on your own little pyrotechnic display, you’d probably be better off letting the professionals handle it. Below are a few places where you can watch some serious fireworks light up the sky this summer, from a safe distance.
Segra Park
Fireworks are a hallmark of weekend games at Segra Park, the newly renamed home of the Columbia Fireflies Class A minor league baseball team. The Fireflies shoot fireworks immediately following every Friday and Saturday home game, and they’ll also shoot them after the game on Wednesday, July 3, and after the game on Thursday, August 29, which is the last home contest of the season.
Lexington County Baseball Stadium
The Lexington County Blowfish, a collegiate woodbat summer team, enters its fifth season on Ballpark Road, and the team’s thunderous fireworks have become a summer tradition in the county to Columbia’s west. The Blowfish shoot fireworks after every Friday and Saturday home game, and they’ll also shoot them after the game on Thursday, July 4. The team calls its fireworks shows “Concerts in the Sky,” as the pyrotechnic displays are themed and set to music.
Lake Murray
While the Fourth of July proper falls on a Thursday this year, Lake Murray will get the Independence Day party started early, as it will have its annual fireworks show on Saturday, June 29. This will be the 31st edition of the fireworks extravaganza at the lake, and it will begin at about dusk that evening. Residents typically queue up by boat right on the water, or line the banks along the lake shore to take in the show, with fireworks being launched from two locations: Dreher Island State Park and Spence Island. According to a web entry for the event, attendees will be able to tune in to 106.7 FM or 98.5 FM for a “choreographed patriotic music show.”
Lexington County Peach Festival
This slice of Americana has been a tradition in rural Gilbert for six decades. The July 4 festival will include a parade, a car show and, at 10 p.m. that evening, a big fireworks display at Gilbert Community Park on Rikard Circle.