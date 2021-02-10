Stocks wobble their way to a mostly lower close; United plans to buy small air taxis

Stocks waver, end session mixed
NEW YORK — Another wobbly day on Wall Street ended with the major stock indexes mostly lower, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up to another all-time high.
The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after swinging between gains and losses. Nearly 60 percent of the companies in the benchmark index rose, though a slide in technology stocks and companies that provide consumer services and products kept those gains in check.
Treasury yields fell after a government report showed that inflation remained tame last month.
The muted market action follows a string of record highs for the major stock indexes. Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good company earnings reports, indications that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing, progress in the distribution of vaccines and signs that lawmakers in Washington are moving toward delivering another financial boost for the economy.
"We're sort of catching our breath after the surge we had last week," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
United plans 200 electric air taxis
CHICAGO — United Airlines said Wednesday it will buy up to 200 small electric air taxis to help customers in urban areas get to the airport.
The carrier said it will help electric-aircraft startup Archer develop an aircraft capable of helicopter-style, vertical takeoffs and landings. Archer hopes to deliver its first aircraft in 2024, if it wins certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
United said once the aircraft are flying, it and partner Mesa Airlines will acquire up to 200 that would be operated by another company.
According to an Archer presentation to investors, the orders are worth $1 billion with an option for $500 million more.
Archer's aircraft are designed to fly under battery power for up to 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.
Energy drives Jan. consumer prices up
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent in January, led by a surge in energy from rising gas prices. But even though the gain was the biggest monthly increase since July, inflation gains over the past year have remained modest.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the January rise in consumer prices followed 0.2 percent gains in both November and December and was the sharpest jump since prices rose 0.5 percent in July, when the country was reopening following the coronavirus lockdowns in the spring.
Over the past year, inflation is up a modest 1.4 percent. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is also up 1.4 percent.
Energy costs jumped 3.5 percent, led by a 7.4 percent surge in gasoline. Even with the spike, gas is 8.7 percent cheaper compared to a year ago..
GM earns $6.4B as '20 profit slips
DETROIT — General Motors' profit fell 4.5 percent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.
The automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged late in a year dominated by coronavirus upheaval. In the fourth quarter, the company earned a $2.85 billion profit.
After GM's North American factories reopened in May, the company ran many of them flat-out but couldn't make up all the lost production. As customers returned to buying again, inventory was short and GM's U.S. sales for the year fell 12 percent from 2019. But because buyers bought more expensive trucks and SUVs and loaded them with options, the company was able to turn a big profit.
But there are new challenges ahead. The company predicted that a global shortage of semiconductor chips will cost it $1.5 billion to $2 billion before taxes this year due to lost production.
US Chamber names 1st female CEO
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.
Clark, who's currently president of the organization, will succeed Thomas J. Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.
Clark was named president in June 2019. She serves on the boards of agricultural equipment maker AGCO and TransUnion, a global risk and credit information provider.
Donohue served as CEO of the U.S. Chamber for 24 years.
The group is the world's largest business federation, representing more than 3 million businesses as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
Resurgent virus ding Coke's recovery
NEW YORK — A resurgent coronavirus slowed Coca-Cola's recovery in the fourth quarter, and the company said the slump has continued into this year.
The Atlanta-based company also issued earnings guidance for the first time since the pandemic began.
Global case volume slipped 3 percent for the October-December period, more than projected, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Coca-Cola has been decimated by the closure of arenas, restaurants, theaters and other public places, where it normally books about half its revenue.
Coke's net revenue fell 5 percent to $8.6 billion for the last three months of the year. It was a significant improvement from the two previous quarters. Coke earned $1.46 billion.
CEO James Quincey said the company is confident it will return to growth in 2021, despite sales declines that have persisted through February.
Amazon told to halt sales of illegal pesticides
SEATTLE — Amazon.com Inc. has been ordered for the third time in three years to stop selling illegal pesticides on its online marketplace, including some products claiming to kill viruses, federal officials said.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it issued a "stop-sale" order on Jan. 7 requiring Amazon to take down listings for dozen of products the agency said posed a health risk to people and pets exposed to the products, The Seattle Times reported.
The e-commerce giant said in a statement that it put "processes in place" to "proactively block" unregistered pesticides and products making inaccurate claims about COVID-19 before they are listed for sale.
"We have no idea what those products are made of," Chad Schulze, an EPA enforcement officer, said. "And when you have people purchasing a product that says it will kill or control viruses in their personal space but it does not, that's a huge risk as well."
The EPA previously claimed Amazon committed about 4,000 violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act between 2013 and 2018 by allowing third-party vendors to sell and distribute products not evaluated by the agency.
Amazon settled those charges for $1.2 million and committed to more closely monitoring and removing illegal pesticides from its marketplace. The company also created an online learning module on federal regulations and required all vendors to pass a quiz.
Shaq's historic Krispy Kreme damaged
ATLANTA — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O'Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.
Atlanta fire crews responded to the restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly after midnight, news outlets reported. Video posted on social media showed raging flames.
Battalion chief Douglas Hatcher said firefighters saved most of the building after the fire started in the back. No injuries were reported. Hatcher said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. It was one of the first outside Winston-Salem and Nashville. O'Neal bought the store in 2016.