US stocks wobble, end shaky week
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks gave up an early rally Friday and struggled to another mixed finish as investors continued sell former favorites like retailers. Household goods makers rose again as a week of choppy trading concluded.
Stocks surged in early trading after better-than-expected reports from companies including Procter & Gamble, American Express and PayPal.
The market settled back into its usual pattern from the last two weeks, as companies that depend on economic growth struggled and those with more "defensive" qualities such as high dividends did better, a sign investors are worried about a few threats to growth: rising interest rates, trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and this week, some sluggish reports about housing construction and sales.
"We don't see too many other yellow or red flags right now, but (housing is) certainly one of them," said Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist for Allianz Global Investors.
Mahajan said earnings aren't doing much for the market right now because investors know the next two quarters should be strong, and that they're concerned growth in 2019 will be worse than expected.
P&G profit up 12%, tops forecasts
NEW YORK — Sales of beauty products helped stabilize Procter & Gamble's revenue during the first quarter and boost profit.
Profit for the world's largest consumer products maker jumped 12 percent to $3.2 billion, or $1.22 per share. Revenue remained flat at $16.69 billion, with a 20 percent surge in beauty product sales offsetting lagging sales in other departments.
The stable sales and a gain from the dissolution of a partnership with Teva helped push overall profit higher.
Fabric and home care products remained the company's biggest moneymaker, with a 2 percent boost in sales to $5.49 billion. Baby, feminine and family care product sales fell 3 percent to $4.39 billion.
Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2019 of earnings per share growth between 3 and 8 percent.
Daimler profit sinks on diesel issues
FRANKFURT, Germany — German automaker Daimler lowered its profit outlook for the second time this year on Friday and reported reduced third-quarter profits due to regulatory and diesel emissions issues.
The company said its group operating profit would be "significantly below" last year's, instead of "slightly lower" as forseen in July.
A similar downgrade applied to expectations for the Mercedes-Benz luxury car division, a pillar of the company's earnings.
Daimler reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.48 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down from 3.41 billion in the same quarter in 2017. The Mercedes division saw operating earnings fall to 1.37 billion euros from 2.10 billion euros in the same period.
The company had already lowered its earnings outlook once, on June 20. That was largely due to increased import tariffs for vehicles the company makes in the United States and sells in China.
The company cited "ongoing governmental proceedings" and "measures in various regions with regard to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles." It also said that its vans business recorded lower unit sales due to delays in vehicle deliveries.
The company didn't specify the ongoing government proceedings. German regulators in June ordered a recall of around 700,000 diesel vehicles in Europe to update engine software and reduce what officials regarded as excessive emissions. It also faces investigations into suspected manipulation of diesel emissions in the United States and Germany, according to its second-quarter earnings report. The company says it is cooperating with the probes.
India firm to add 150 jobs in NC
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A customer operations company headquartered in Mumbai, India, is expanding its delivery service in North Carolina and has plans to add 150 new full-time jobs.
The Fayetteville Observer cited a statement from eClerx as saying the company marked its expansion Thursday. The global business services provider has had a presence in Fayetteville since spring 2017.
EClerx provides outsourcing services to financial institutions. The company's Fayetteville location is its only delivery center in the United States.
Bob Horan, managing principal with eClerx customer operations, says the expansion was driven by client demand.
LA airport to update 2 terminals
LOS ANGELES — A new round of major construction is getting underway at Los Angeles International Airport.
American Airlines and city officials this week held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $1.6 billion modernization of Terminals 4 and 5.
Among other improvements, the renovation will enable access via a planned automated people mover that will connect airport terminals to a consolidated rental car facility and the Los Angeles County Metro light-rail system.
At the end of the project, the city airports department will reimburse American for most of the work under its lease agreement.
Airport commissioners this week also approved a $2 billion, 28-year contract with L.A. Gateway Partners to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the rental car facility, which will consolidate more than 20 rental sites currently in and around the airport.
Ritz-Carlton on Maui changes hands
WAILUKU, Hawaii — The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Maui has been sold to an affiliate of the same investment group that purchased the Grand Wailea resort earlier this year.
Blackstone Real Estate Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, closed this week on the 49-acre property that includes a 297-room hotel and 107 condominium residences. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A joint venture that included Ares Management, SMW Hospitality and Trinity Real Estate Investments had purchased the property in 2016 for about $210 million, according to a Colliers International report.
The venture spent about $30 million in improvements to rooms, condos, the lobby and restaurants, the resort said earlier this year.
The resort was built in 1992 by Maui Land & Pineapple Co, and it sold in 2006 to a joint venture that included the Gencom Group. Following major renovations in 2007 and then the recession, Gencom defaulted on its loan. Lenders foreclosed on the property in March 2011 with about $268 million owed.
Lehman later obtained the property and sold it to Woodridge Capital Partners and Colony Capital in February 2014 for $142 million, according to a Colliers International report.
A Blackstone Group company purchased the 776-room Grand Wailea on Maui in April for a reported $1.1 billion.
Watchdog: Regulate cryptocurrencies now
PARIS — A global financial body says governments worldwide must establish rules for virtual currencies like bitcoin to stop criminals from using them to launder money or finance terrorism.
The Financial Action Task Force said Friday that from next year it will start assessing whether countries are doing enough to fight criminal use of virtual currencies.
Countries that don't could risk being effectively put on a "gray list" by the FATF, which can scare away investors.
Marshall Billingslea, an assistant U.S. Treasury secretary who holds the FATF's rotating leadership, said, "We've made clear today that every jurisdiction must establish" virtual currency rules. "It's no longer optional."
The FATF described how the Islamic State group and al-Qaida have used virtual currencies.
Financial regulators worldwide have struggled to deal with the rise of electronic alternatives to traditional money.