Stocks wobble but end the day higher; IRS says it's disbursing delayed aid payments

Stocks notch slight gains on Wall St.
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading Tuesday with modest gains, while Treasury yields extended their recent rally.
The S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1 percent after flipping between small gains and losses for much of the day. About 62 percent of companies in the index rose, with energy sector stocks notching the biggest gain as crude oil prices rose. Companies that rely on consumer spending also helped lift the market, outweighing declines in health care, communications and technology stocks.
Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market by a wide margin, a sign that investors are becoming more optimistic about an economic rebound. The Russell 2000 small-cap index climbed to a record high.
Banks and other financial companies added to recent gains as Treasury yields marched higher for the sixth straight day amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year. Bond yields can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, boosting bank revenue.
"The odds of additional stimulus have gone up and we're seeing some of the sectors that are likely beneficiaries being rewarded in terms of price movement," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.
IRS sends more aid checks after delays
NEW YORK — The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers.
The government began distributing the payments, worth $600 per eligible adult and dependent, at the end of December.
However, many people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service initially found that their payment did not make it to them directly. That is because money may have been sent to a temporary bank account established by the tax preparer, which is no long active. By law, the financial institution must return payments sent to closed or inactive accounts.
While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.
The IRS said it worked over the weekend to help a smaller set of affected taxpayers and is reissuing payments for eligible taxpayers whose accounts may have been closed. Those reissued payments may come in the form of a direct deposit or by mail — either as a paper check or debit card. No action is needed for most eligible taxpayers to get the payment.
Job openings mostly down as layoffs jump
WASHINGTON — Layoffs spiked in November compared with the previous month and the number of job openings slipped, signaling that the job market has stalled as the resurgent coronavirus has brought about another wave shutdowns of restaurants and bars and hobbled consumer spending.
While the layoffs were concentrated among restaurants, bars and hotels, the slowdown in job postings was widespread across most industries, showing a reluctance by businesses to hire more people amid a pandemic fueled recession.
The number of open jobs at the end of November slipped 1.6 percent to 6.5 million, the Labor Department said Tuesday, its first drop since August. Layoffs, however, soared 17.6 percent to 1.9 million, driven mostly by job cuts at restaurants, bars and hotels, which more than doubled.
The economy is likely to grow at a healthier pace later this year, economists forecast, as vaccines are more widely distributed and recent government stimulus provides more money for Americans to spend. The faster growth should boost hiring, but most employers for now appear to be in wait-and-see mode.
GM charges up its new EV venture
DETROIT — The market for battery-powered delivery vehicles and equipment has so much potential that General Motors is forming a new business unit to serve it.
The first product for the new venture called BrightDrop will be an electric wheeled pallet that will take goods between warehouses and trucks. Then GM will roll out a clean electric delivery van.
The company wasn't clear on just how the products would be sold, giving no specifics on whether they would be distributed through dealerships or if GM would sell directly to customers.
The pallet, named EP1, will go on sale early this year, with the EV600 van on the roads late in the year with FedEx, the company's first customer.
BrightDrop also will offer software and operational support for delivery businesses such as location services, battery status and remote unlocking.
But GM doesn't intend to get into the delivery business, said Pamela Fletcher, GM's vice president of global innovation.
Detroit auto show goes outdoors
DETROIT — Detroit's big auto show will not take place as scheduled in September, but will be replaced by an outdoor exhibit at a race track in nearby Pontiac.
Organizers this week cited worries that the coronavirus pandemic could affect the indoor show, normally held at the city's downtown convention center.
The new event scheduled for Sept. 21-26 is being called Motor Bella. It will take place at the M1 Concourse, which has the track and room for 1.6 million square feet of display space.
Brent Snavely, spokesman for the North American International Auto Show, said organizers still have reserved the downtown TCF Center for the fall of 2022 and 2023.
"Will NAIAS return in 2022? We're hopeful, optimistic. That's what we would want," he said. "It's hard to predict the future."
Auto shows have been struggling to retain their relevance at a time when companies can unveil new vehicles online without having to share the day with others.
Ford to shutter 3 plants in Brazil
SAO PAULO — Ford Motor Co. close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country where it has been operating since 1919.
The company said this week it will cease production immediately at the factories "as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses."
Unions of two units that will be closed said around 4,800 workers between them are affected.
The automaker also said it will keep its South America headquarters, product development center and proving grounds in Brazil.
Ford's decision is yet another blow to Brazil, whose economy has suffered since 2014, sinking further amid the pandemic. The country's unemployment rate is nearing 15 percent, a figure that economists consider to be largely underestimated.
Uber, Lyft drivers sue over Calif. measure
LOS ANGELES — Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services filed a lawsuit Tuesday to overturn a California ballot initiative that makes them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.
The lawsuit filed with the California Supreme Court said Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature to grant workers the right to organize and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers' compensation.
The measure, which was passed in November with 58 percent support, was the most expensive in state history with Uber, Lyft and other services pouring $200 million in support of it. Labor unions, who joined drivers in the lawsuit, spent about $20 million to challenge it.
Drivers bringing the lawsuit have several hurdles to clear, but their arguments are compelling, said Mary-Beth Moylan, associate dean of McGeorge Law School in Sacramento.