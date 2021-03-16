Stocks wobble and end mostly lower; Feb. retail sales hampered by bad weather

Stocks step back from all-time highs
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading March 16 with stock indexes closing mostly lower after coming within striking distance of matching the market's longest winning streak of the year.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent after wobbling between small gains and losses most of the day. The modest pullback snapped the benchmark index's five-day winning streak. A sixth-day of gains would have matched the S&P 500's longest winning streak so far this year, though the index remains near its all-time high.
Losses by banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending, including cruise line operators, pulled the market lower, outweighing gains by Big Tech and communication services stocks. Energy stocks, the S&P 500's biggest gainers so far this year, took the brunt of the losses as crude oil prices fell.
Stocks' uneven finish came as investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Bond yields also wavered Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, inched up to 1.62 percent.
"The 10-year is remaining above 1.60 percent," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "So, investors are in a sense girding themselves for higher inflation."
Retail sales give back some prior gains
NEW YORK — Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores.
Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3 percent in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. The drop comes after retail sales soared in January as people spent the $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year.
In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number up to 7.6 percent from its previously reported increase of 5.3 percent. Economists expect retail sales to rise again in March as many Americans get $1,400 direct payments, part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law last week.
Google is getting into sleep surveillance
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google's next internet-connected home device will test whether consumers trust the company enough to let it snoop on their sleep.
New sleep-sensing technology will be a key feature on Google's latest version of its Nest Hub, a 7-inch smart screen unveiled Tuesday. Like the previous generation, the $100 Nest Hub can display pictures and video in addition to fielding questions and handling household tasks through Google's voice-activated assistant. It also doesn't feature a camera.
But the latest Nest Hub's new trick may help differentiate it from similar devices, such as Amazon's Echo Show, while also providing a springboard for Google to get more involved in helping people manage their health.
Icy weather chills US factory output
WASHINGTON — Severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2 percent in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output.
The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the sharp fall in industrial output interrupted a string of positive gains beginning in October as U.S. factories were recovering from the pandemic-induced recession of last spring.
The drop in February reflected a 3.1 percent fall in manufacturing and a 5.4 percent decline in mining, a category that includes oil and gas production. The only sector showing an increase last month was utilities, where output rose by 7.4 percent as power production increased to meet heating needs during the severe winter weather that hit much of the country in mid-February.
The weather damage disrupted the Texas power grid, resulting in millions of people going without electricity for an extended period of time.
Senate confirms Biden's pick for SBA
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved President Joe Biden's pick to oversee the Small Business Administration, an agency that has seen its portfolio expand in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote to confirm Isabel Guzman was 81-17. She is the 18th member of Biden's Cabinet to win Senate confirmation. Guzman is a former Obama administration SBA official who currently heads California's Office of the Small Business Advocate. In that role, she oversaw efforts to help that state's small businesses survive the pandemic.
Nokia to cut 10K jobs in pivot to 5G
HELSINKI — Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or over 10 percent of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology.
The restructuring means the number of staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 employees over a period of up to two years, Nokia said on Tuesday. It should reduce costs by $715 million by 2023.
The Finnish company didn't specify countries or geographical areas affected by the measure but said the cuts would be carried out across its main four business units.
The company said the expected savings would "offset increased investments in R&D, future capabilities and costs related to salary inflation."
Apart from increasing investments in 5G - the new generation of broadband technology where Nokia competes with China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson and lately also with South Korea's Samsung - Nokia said it would also invest in cloud and digital infrastructure.
Source of big Texas power bills bankrupt
HOUSTON — The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month's blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised their prices.
The company blamed its situation on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid in most of the state. Griddy said ERCOT kept wholesale prices at the state's legal cap — $9,000 per megawatt hour — for too long.
ERCOT said it would review the bankruptcy filing but had no further comment.
Griddy's bankruptcy plan proposes to waive claims against customers for charges they incurred from Feb. 15 through Feb. 19, while the $9,000 per megawatt hour price for wholesale power was in effect.
The Texas attorney general said Tuesday that the waiver would cover about 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid bills, and that negotiations were continuing over relief for customers who paid their bills.
Ex-PepsiCo CEO set to release memoir
NEW YORK — Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall that her publisher is calling an "unvarnished take" on her rise to becoming one of the world's most powerful women.
"My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future" will be published Sept. 28, Portfolio Books announced Monday. Nooyi, 65, will trace her life from her childhood in India to her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school to her many achievements as the rare woman and person of color in the upper echelons of the corporate world.
She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. While she was CEO, PepsiCo's revenues grew from $35 billion to $63.5 billion and she became known for promoting such "good for you" snacks as Baked Lay's potato chips and Naked juices made of fruits and vegetables.
The mother of two children, she also spoke candidly while at PepsiCo of the difficulties in balancing commitments.
Portfolio is an imprint at Penguin Random House. Financial terms for Nooyi's book were not disclosed.