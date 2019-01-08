Trade talks push stocks higher
NEW YORK — Stocks climbed for the third day in a row Tuesday as the latest round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing continued. It's the longest winning streak for U.S. indexes since late November.
News reports said the trade negotiations would be extended to a third day, a potential positive sign even though no major developments have been announced so far. Experts say it will take months for them to resolve the causes of the trade war, which include disagreements over Beijing's handling of technology and intellectual property.
Investors have become notably more optimistic about an eventual deal, a sharp reversal of the concerns that helped send stocks plunging in October and December. An agreement between the two biggest economic powers in the world could remove a major obstacle to global economic growth, and many of the biggest gains Tuesday went to companies that usually do better in times of faster growth, including Internet, technology and industrial stocks. Oil prices also kept rallying.
Kate Warne, an investment strategist for Edward Jones, said the market's large moves in recent weeks reflect investors' questions about major issues including economic growth, the threats of recession and trade tensions, and rising interest rates. She said it's normal for stocks to repeatedly change course as traders grapple with those issues on a day-to-day basis.
Medical marketing in US hits $30B
WASHINGTON — A new analysis shows annual spending by the U.S. health industry on ads and promotions has reached $30 billion. That includes advertisements for prescription drugs that were shown 5 million times on TV and elsewhere in 2016. That's a huge increase in 20 years and just part of broad health industry efforts to promote drugs, devices, lab tests and even hospitals.
Dartmouth College researchers examined data from the U.S. government and private companies for the analysis.
They estimated that spending on medical marketing reached $30 billion — up from $18 billion. The money spent on consumer-focused ads climbed fastest. But marketing to doctors and other health professionals still grabbed the biggest share. The analysis was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
World Bank cuts growth '19 outlook
WASHINGTON — The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy this year, citing rising trade tension, weakening manufacturing activity and growing financial stress in emerging-market countries.
The anti-poverty agency expects the world economy to grow 2.9 percent in 2019, down from the 3 percent it forecast back in June. It would be the second straight year of slowing growth: The global economy expanded 3 percent last year and 3.1 percent in 2017.
The bank left its forecast for the U.S. economy unchanged at 2.5 percent this year, down from 2.9 percent in 2018. It predicts 1.6 percent growth for the 19 countries that use the euro currency, down from 1.9 percent last year. For China, the world's second-biggest economy, it expects 6.2 percent growth versus 6.5 percent in 2018.
Job openings fall but still strong
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings fell in November from the previous month, but the number of available positions remained healthy.
The Labor Department says job openings slipped 3.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted 6.9 million. That is the fewest openings in five months, but still 16 percent higher than a year ago.
The job market remains strong despite sharp stock market declines last month, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and a slowing global economy that is also bedeviled by trade fights. Last week's blockbuster jobs report helped assuage concerns about the economy, as it showed that hiring reached a 10-month high in December.
The number of people quitting fell in November, the report showed, but the total also stayed at a solid level.
S&P slashes PG&E rating to junk
NEW YORK — S&P slashed PG&E's credit rating to junk status as the utility grapples with the political and financial fallout from costly and deadly wildfires in California.
The ratings agency cut the company's key rate five notches to "B'' from "BBB-." Shares have been weighed down since November and took a sharp dive Monday on bankruptcy speculation.
The utility, California's largest, is contending with potentially crippling liability costs related to California's Camp Fire. No cause has been determined, but investigators are looking into the potential it was sparked by a malfunctioned line.
S&P says it could lower the rating "one or more notches over the next few months" if the company continues to face regulatory or financial turmoil.
Mogul Redstone settles suits with ex-girlfriend
LOS ANGELES — Ailing 95-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone has settled a series of lawsuits pitting him against his ex-girlfriend days before a trial was set to begin.
Redstone's attorney, Robert Klieger, said Tuesday that Manuela Herzer will return $3.25 million that Redstone had given her and relinquish any claim she has over his estate or health.
The settlement agreement says it ends seven lawsuits and countersuits between Redstone and Herzer that began in 2015 after their breakup and involve his estate, allegations of elder abuse and invasion of privacy.
Sumner, the majority shareholder of CBS and Viacom, said he had given Herzer tens of millions of dollars. The legal fight had largely centered on whether Redstone, who has been in mental decline, was able to testify and make decisions for himself.
Kroger, Microsoft are collaborating
CINCINNATI — Kroger is collaborating with Microsoft to test an upgraded digital shelf technology that the Cincinnati-based supermarket chain says could speed up shopping for its customers.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports shoppers needing to find specific items on shelves can use Kroger's self-checkout scanning technology to see personalized icons on shelves below the items. Shoppers can select a personalized icon that will appear on shelves as they enter store aisles.
Kroger said Monday the technology is being tested in one of its stores in Monroe, Ohio, and in one in Redmond, Wash., where Microsoft is headquartered.
Store associates can use other shelf signals to help assemble items for pickup orders faster.
Kroger, which owns Harris Teeter, says the enhanced technology also could help generate additional revenue by selling digital advertising space.
Oreo-maker moves HQ to big city
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Oreo-maker Mondelez International Inc. is moving its headquarters from a Chicago suburb into the city.
The snack producer announced Tuesday it would move about 400 jobs from Deerfield into Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood. Mondelez says it signed a 15-year lease on a five-story office building under construction that it expects to occupy in 2020.
The building is in the same area as the headquarters for McDonald's, which also relocated from the suburbs.
Mondelez brands include Trident gum, Toblerone chocolate, and Ritz and Triscuit crackers.
Fear of recession in Germany on rise
BERLIN — Government figures show that industrial production in Germany dropped for the third consecutive month in November, a development that's likely to fuel concerns that Europe's biggest economy may have entered a technical recession in last year's fourth quarter.
The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that production was down 1.9 percent compared with the previous month.
That follows declines of 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent in the previous two months, meaning that the crucially important industrial sector will be a sizeable drag on the overall economy during the third quarter.
Germany's economy shrank in the third quarter largely because of one-time factors related to new car emissions standards. Another quarterly drop would mean it will have entered a recession, defined as two straight quarters of negative output.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
Samsung feels sting of slowing growth
NEW YORK — Samsung expects its quarterly operating profit will be nearly 29 percent lower than last year, potentially unsettling a technology sector already skittish about slowing global economic growth.
The announcement from the South Korean computer chip and smartphone giant comes less than a week after Apple Inc. jolted markets with its weak expectations for revenue to end the year, citing flagging sales in China.
Samsung said late Monday that it anticipates a quarterly operating profit of about $9.6 billion. Fourth-quarter sales are expected to be about $52.4 billion, down 10.6 percent from the prior-year period.
Samsung says there's weak global demand for chips amid a worldwide economic slowdown, while its smartphones are facing stronger competition.
Ky. gov. wants to save last coal plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is asking the Tennessee Valley Authority not to close the remaining coal-fired unit at its Paradise electricity plant.
Bevin's office said the governor wrote to TVA CEO Bill Johnson on Friday, saying such a closure would be "devastating" to the state's economy and the regional and national energy grid reliability. Bevin's letter said the effects would be felt by employees who work there, people who live in Muhlenberg and surrounding counties and coal miners.
News outlets reported earlier that TVA is considering closing the plant's Unit 3, the only remaining coal unit at the facility, because it would require expensive upgrades to keep it going.
TVA serves more than 9 million people across its seven-state region. The TVA covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.