Tech leads stocks broadly higher
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for the second straight day Wednesday, extending the previous day's strong gains as investors bet an interest rate cut could be ahead.
Technology, industrial and health care companies accounted for much of the broad gains, which were tempered by a slide in energy stocks following a 3.4% plunge in the price of U.S. crude oil.
Traders shrugged off a bleak jobs report, which could help persuade the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
"It could help underpin a Fed rate cut," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The market has been in essence calling for a rate cut for a number of months as the economic data have waned and tariff issues have intensified."
Amazon: Deliveries by drone imminent
LAS VEGAS — Amazon says it expects to be delivering orders to shoppers' homes by drones in the coming months.
The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say which locations the self-driving drones will be making deliveries.
Amazon has been working on drone delivery for years. In December 2013, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told "60 Minutes" that drones would be flying to customer's homes within five years. But that deadline has passed.
The company says the new drones are able to detect and avoid people, pets and laundry clothes lines in customer's backyards when landing.
Survey: Job growth slowed in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added the fewest jobs in nine years, a private survey found, as manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut workers.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added just 27,000 jobs in May, the fewest since March 2010. Jobs in construction fell 36,000 and in manufacturing by 3,000.
Growth is expected to slow this year as the global economy weakens, the impact of the Trump administration's tax cuts fade, and its tariffs take effect. The economy could expand at just a 1.5% annual pace in the April-June quarter, analysts forecast.
The ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show job gains of 185,000, while the unemployment rate remains 3.6%.
US services firms pick up pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. service companies expanded at stronger pace in May, driven in part by an increase in employment and business activity.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its service index rose to 56.9 last month, up from 55.5 in April. Readings above 50 point toward continued growth.
Companies surveyed for the index reported a 4.4-point gain in employment to 58.1, while business activity increased 1.7 points to 56.9. Still, some of the companies said they're monitoring the tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on China for possible negative impacts on the economy.
The gains in employment, however, do not appear to have caused a significant surge in wages yet, even though average hourly earnings have increased somewhat.
"It's amazing how the wages have not increased relative to what we're seeing with the low unemployment rate," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM's non-manufacturing business survey committee.
The service sector, which is where most Americans work, has been expanding for 112 straight months, according to the ISM index.
Fed: gains tempered by trade woes
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says most areas of the country saw a slight improvement in economic activity in the spring, but those gains were tempered by concerns over rising trade tensions.
In its latest report on U.S. economic conditions, the Fed says businesses reported solid hiring in businesses ranging from retail to manufacturing and construction. However, in many areas employment growth was being constrained by tight labor markets, forcing some companies to boost wages to attract workers.
The monthly Fed report, known as the "Beige Book," will be used for discussion when the central bank meets to set interest rate policy on June 18-19. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank was prepared to "act as appropriate" to protect the economy from any fallout from a widening trade war.