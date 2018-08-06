US stocks get lift from earnings
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks finished broadly higher for the third day in a row Monday. Media, retail and technology companies rose.
Most sectors climbed as companies including Facebook and Netflix recovered some of the losses they sustained recently. Investors continued to focus on companies' quarterly results instead of the escalating trade threats the U.S. and China made last week.
Company profits have rocketed higher this year thanks to the corporate tax cut and continued economic growth. But in the first quarter investors didn't always react to that growth because they were worried about the U.S.'s numerous trade disputes. Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivative strategist for BTIG, said that's starting to change.
"The skepticism that we had a quarter ago seems, rightly, to be falling by the wayside," he said.
The S&P 500 is getting close to its most recent closing high of 2,872, which was set on Jan. 26. Emanuel said the index might be at 3,000 now, about 5 percent higher than it was Monday, if not for the ongoing trade disputes. He said the S&P could reach that mark if the trade disputes end, but added that that trading could become volatile this fall if there isn't progress.
"There is a hope and there is an expectation... that you are going to favorably resolve the trade issues," he said.
MoviePass: No price hike but new caps
NEW YORK — MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is walking back a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash. But it will soon impose a cap of three movies per month, instead of one every day.
The company says the new plan will include "many major studio first-run films." It's not immediately clear whether MoviePass is completely rescinding a recent policy of barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.
MoviePass has shown that many moviegoers will make time to hit theaters when movies are affordable, despite more convenient options such as Netflix and video on demand. At some theaters, it has been common to see long lines with people holding red MoviePass cards, which subscribers can use to charge a movie to the service.
MoviePass has grown to 3 million subscribers, from about 20,000, since it slashed monthly rates nearly a year ago to $10, from as high as $50.
But that success has proven costly. Because MoviePass typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets — $15 or more in big cities — a single movie can put the service in the red. Its parent company recently had to take out a $5 million emergency loan to pay its payment processors after missed payments resulted in service outages.
Though MoviePass says it's not raising prices to $15, there's still a hidden price increase. The company already has a three-movie plan for $8 a month. Now, it will be $10.
MoviePass is also rescinding other cost-cutting measures, including surcharges for popular movies and showtimes and requirements to send photographs of ticket stubs to combat fraud.
MoviePass says the new cap will affect only about 15 percent of subscribers — those who now watch four or more movies a month.
The new caps take effect Aug. 15, though those with annual subscriptions won't be affected until their renewal date.
Permits for Atlantic pipeline get tossed
RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has thrown out two key permits for the Atlantic Coast pipeline.
Environmental groups say the ruling Monday by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means construction should be halted on the 600-mile natural gas pipeline.
The judges said a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit was "arbitrary and capricious" because it provided no specific limits for the allowable impact on five threatened or endangered species.
They also vacated a right-of-way permit from the U.S. National Park Service because it allows the pipeline to pass underneath the Blue Ridge Parkway without explaining how the project would not be inconsistent with the scenic parkway.
Dominion Energy said it will work with the agencies to resolve the court's concerns and "reinstate our permits as soon as possible."
New Android version makes debut
NEW YORK — The next version of Google's Android system will be called Pie.
It will use artificial intelligence to adapt to how you use the device. For instance, Android will set screen brightness by studying your manual adjustments, rather than automatically switching to a certain level based on ambient light.
Google names its Android versions after sweet treats, such as Marshmallow. Google chose Pie in part because an upcoming feature called Slices will try to offer slices of information from your favorite apps without opening them.
You'll be able to start testing features aimed at improving people's digital well-being, including a "wind down" mode that will fade the screen to grey at a designated time to help you disconnect before bed. Pie was to be initially available on Google's Pixel phones starting Monday.
Ex-Harrah's CEO to become Wynn chair
LAS VEGAS — The board of directors of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts is undergoing more changes.
The casino operator on Monday announced industry veteran Phil Satre has been named vice chairman of the board and will become its chairman in the coming months.
This is the latest change to the board since sexual misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn rocked the company earlier this year. He has denied the allegations.
Current chairman D. Boone Wayson will step down from his post by Dec. 31. Wayson called Satre's appointment "a significant step forward." Satre was the longtime chairman and CEO of Harrah's Entertainment.
His appointment is part of an agreement with the company's top shareholder, Elaine Wynn, that limits the activist pressure she can put on the company.
Wells Fargo: Error led to foreclosures
CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo says a company mistake contributed to hundreds of foreclosures because it miscalculated customers' eligibility for mortgage modifications.
The bank said in a filing Friday the error caused about 625 customers to be denied, or not offered, loan modifications they otherwise qualified for. Foreclosures were completed in about 400 of the cases.
The customers had been using federal programs that helped families at risk of losing homes. Spokesman Tom Goyda says there's no breakdown of where the foreclosures occurred.
The error in the bank's underwriting tool lasted from 2010 until it was fixed in late 2015, an internal review found.
The bank said it set aside $8 million this year to help the affected customers.
Buffett's firm books $12B profit in 2Q
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported a $12 billion second-quarter profit over the weekend.
Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported a profit of $4.87 per Class B share. A year ago, Berkshire reported $4.3 billion in net income, or $1.73 per Class B share.
Buffett has long said Berkshire's operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.
By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $6.9 billion, or about $2.79 per Class B share. That's up from $4.1 billion, or about $1.67 per B share, a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings of $2.27.
The increased profitability reflected improvements in Berkshire Hathaway's insurance operations and the broader health of the U.S. economy, Shanahan said.
Berkshire's revenue increased to $62.2 billion in the quarter from last year's $57.3 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies and has major investments in such companies as American Express, IBM and Wells Fargo.
iPhone chip supplier warns of delays
SAN FRANCISCO — A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones says it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.
Taiwan Semiconductor Co. said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday's virus had been recovered by Sunday. It expected full recovery on Monday.
The company didn't detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The semiconductor company blamed the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.
Rite Aid cuts fiscal earnings forecast
NEW YORK — Rite Aid is chopping its annual earnings forecast three days before its shareholders vote on whether to approve the sale of the company.
Shares of the nation's third-largest drugstore chain tumbled Monday after the company said generic drug pricing isn't shaping up how it expected in April when it first made its fiscal 2019 forecast. It reaffirmed that forecast as recently as late June.
The company now expects a range of break-even to an adjusted loss of four cents per share. It had predicted earnings of two cents to six cents per share. Industry analysts had expected per-share earnings of 2 cents, on average, according to a survey by FactSet.
Rite Aid said it changed its outlook after realizing that reductions in the cost of generic drugs are coming in about $80 million lower than the company expected when it established its fiscal 2019 forecast.