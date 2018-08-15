Stocks fall as investors fret over China
NEW YORK — Deepening worries about global economic growth, particularly in China, set off a rout in riskier assets including technology stocks, copper and crude oil Wednesday.
An unexpected drop in profits for Chinese tech giant Tencent surprised investors and added to some recent concerns about the health of China's economy. Tencent, a gaming and messaging company, and it's the most valuable technology company in China.
Earlier this week, reports on growth in factory output, consumer spending and retail sales in China were all slower than expected.
Large technology companies including Alibaba and Baidu of China and U.S. tech giants including Facebook and Microsoft fell.
Oil prices sank and copper plunged to its lowest price in a year as investors worried about the health of the global economy. The S&P 500 index had its biggest decline since late June while traditionally safe investments like bonds and high-dividend stocks rose.
"This year we've seen slower growth. Everyone expected that," said Kate Warne, an investment strategist for Edward Jones. "Over the last couple of months it looks like growth has been slower than everyone expected."
Uber trims loss amid image redo
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber is still struggling to make money while the ride-hailing service's CEO deals with the headaches left behind by his predecessor.
The second-quarter results released Wednesday show Uber's pioneering service continues to reel in more passengers and revenue, despite a variety of debacles that tarnished its reputation and spurred some disillusioned riders to defect to its main U.S. rival, Lyft. That has further complicated Uber's efforts to prove it can mature into a profitable business.
Uber lost $891 million from April through June, narrowing from a $1.06 billion loss a year ago. Gross bookings brought in $12 billion, up 41 percent from a year ago. Those numbers are encouraging because it shows Uber is still attracting riders in droves.
Retail sales up at robust annual rate
WASHINGTON — Americans shopped at a healthy pace in July, buying more cars, clothes and appliances, evidence that consumers are helping drive robust economic growth.
Retail sales rose at a 0.5 percent annual rate in July, after a 0.2 percent increase the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. June's increase, though, was revised lower from a previous estimate of a 0.5 percent annual rate.
Sales last month rose at auto dealers and grocery stores and jumped at clothing shops. Americans boosted their spending at restaurants and bars at a 1.3 percent in July from June. Gas station sales increased at a 0.8 percent annual rate from a month earlier.
Spending at restaurants and bars has jumped nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. That's a bigger increase than for online shopping, which rose 8.7 percent from a year ago. It also bolsters the notion that many Americans feel they have enough money to spend on non-necessities.
Macy's rebound continues into 2Q
NEW YORK — Macy's raised its annual profit forecast as the department store reported an unexpected increase in a key sales measure.
The department store chain has now reported its third straight quarter of higher sales at stores open a year or more after a three-year slump.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, praised Macy's performance, but said the chain has a long way to go.
"The sales numbers are strengthening, but they are doing so off the back of a very strong consumer economy, and it remains the case that Macy's growth is below that of the retail market," he said in a note.
Still, Macy's report offered encouraging news for other department stores, which are aiming to reinvent themselves as shoppers move increasingly online.
Brewer raises stake in pot producer
NEW YORK —The parent company of Corona beer and other alcoholic drinks is expanding its partnership with a Canadian pot producer, betting on the continued growth in the medical and recreational cannabis markets.
Constellation Brands Inc. said Wednesday it's buying 104.5 million shares worth $4 billion in Canopy Growth Corp., boosting its stake in the company to 38 percent after its existing warrants are exercised.
The companies said the investment is the largest one to date in the cannabis sector. Constellation originally invested in Canopy last October.
Constellation will also get nearly 140 million new warrants it could exercise over the next three years. If it does so, Constellation will own a majority stake in the Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company.
"Constellation's investment in Canopy is a large bet at a very rich price, which can only be justified if the company proves that it can benefit from the changing environment for cannabis in Canada and beyond," said Linda Montag, senior vice president at Moody's.
Canopy plans to use the investment to build or acquire assets worldwide in the markets that allow medical marijuana.
Constellation said the deal will add to its earnings starting in fiscal 2021. The Victor, New York-based company added that it won't pursue other mergers, acquisitions or stock buybacks for up to two years until after the Canopy deal closes.
Factory output rose in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing output rose a solid 0.3 percent last month, led by increased production of cars, electronics, and appliances.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that overall industrial production — which includes output at mines and utilities as well as factories — increased 0.1 percent in July after climbing 1 percent in June. Production slid 0.3 percent at mines and 0.5 percent at utilities.
Factory production has risen at a healthy pace this year, though economists worry that it may not last. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel imports and on $34 billion of products from China has sparked retaliatory duties, which may limit exports. And the dollar has increased in value against other currencies, which could further hurt exports by making U.S. products more expensive overseas.
Productivity in 2Q higher by 2.9%
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in more than three years, while labor costs actually fell.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the April-June increase in productivity followed a much weaker 0.3 percent rate of gain in the first quarter. It was the strongest advance since a 3.1 percent gain in the first quarter of 2015. Labor costs actually fell at a 0.9 percent rate in the second quarter, the weakest showing in nearly four years.
Productivity, a key factor determining how fast the economy can grow and how much living standards can increase, has been anemic throughout this expansion. The strong second quarter gain is expected to be a temporary blip rather than a lasting improvement.
Ford plans major Detroit redevelopment
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. plans to spend roughly $740 million renovating Detroit's long vacant train depot and redeveloping other area properties for research and development of self-driving vehicles .
The company in June used the Michigan Central depot as a backdrop while publicly laying out plans for the 105-year-old train station and surrounding Corktown neighborhood, but the anticipated cost wasn't detailed.
The automaker's Ford Land development arm announced Tuesday it expects to seek $250 million in tax incentives to help offset the cost.