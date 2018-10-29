NEW YORK — Fear that the Trump administration will announce tariffs on all remaining imports from China helped knock U.S. stocks from a strong early gain to another sharp loss Monday.
Technology companies sank again after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. is planning new tariffs if the two sides don't make progress in trade talks next month.
Technology and Internet companies, industrials and retailers took steep losses as Wall Street's recent bout of volatility continued. The S&P 500 index has dropped 9.4 percent in October and is on track for its worst monthly loss since February 2009. That was right before the market hit its lowest point during the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration will put tariffs on the rest of the country's imports from China if President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping don't make substantial progress in easing the trade dispute next month.
The report came a day head of scheduled appearance by Trump trade czar Wilbur Ross of the U.S. Commerce Department at the S.C. International Trade Conference taking place in Charleston this week.
Stocks have plunged since early October, breaking a long period of relative calm over the summer, and trading has been especially volatile the last few days.
Among industrials, Boeing Co., which is a major employer in the Charleston region, sank 6.6 percent.
Some early gains for tech and Internet stocks also faded.
Amazon.com dropped another 6.3 percent. The online retailer tumbled Friday after it reported weak sales and gave a lower-than-expected revenue estimate for the quarter that includes the holiday shopping season. Its stock traded above $2,000 a share in early September and has fallen 24.5 percent since then.
The S&P 500, the main benchmark for the U.S. stock market, has fallen 9.9 percent from its latest record high on Sept. 20. The Nasdaq has plunged 13 percent from its record high reached Aug. 29.
For most of this year investors have remained hopeful that the U.S. and China would work out their disagreements on trade policy and that many of the tariffs would be reduced or eliminated. But in recent weeks they've lost some of their confidence, and that's contributed to the market's tumble
The effects of higher tariffs could be especially severe for technology companies, which make many of their products in China, and for industrial companies, which are already paying higher prices for metals. The U.S. and China are the world's largest economies and their trade relationship is the world's largest, so the higher taxes on imports could also slow global economic growth and increase inflation.
The prospect of reduced barriers to trade helped auto makers on Monday. Car companies rose after Bloomberg News reported that regulators in China intend to propose cutting the tax on imported cars to 5 percent from 10 percent. The trade fight between the U.S. and China has hurt sales, and that slowdown is one of several factors that have damaged car company stocks this year.