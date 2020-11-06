Stocks take a breather as uncertainty rules; credit card use climbs after 6 months of declines

Stocks cool to end hot week; uncertainty lingers
NEW YORK — Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington.
The S&P 500 inched down less than 0.1 percent, leaving its blockbuster gain for the week at 7.3 percent. The wild week was dominated by an election that, as of Friday afternoon, had yet to definitively show who the U.S. president would be next year or which party would control the next Congress.
While stocks cooled, the bond market got a shot of optimism about the economy from a report showing U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Treasury yields climbed, a sign of improved confidence.
This week's gains for stocks more than made up the sharp losses from the prior week, when all the uncertainty around the election helped send markets tumbling.
Even though plenty of uncertainties remain, stocks surged after early election results indicated control of Congress may remain split between Democrats and Republicans. That raised investors' expectations that business-friendly policies may stick around in Washington, regardless of who wins the presidency. The gains were so forceful, though, that analysts cautioned more volatility may be ahead given all the risks that remain for the market.
Consumers tapped credit more in September
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in September, helped by the first gain in the category that covers credit cards in seven months.
The Federal Reserve reported that total borrowing rose by $16.2 billion in September, rebounding after a drop of $6.9 billion in August.
The increase included a $3.98 billion increase in the category that includes credit cars, the first advance since February. Credit card use had fallen for six straight months as households cut back on use of credit cards once the pandemic hit and millions of people lost their jobs.
The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $12.2 billion in September. This category has been rising steadily since a $6.9 billion drop in April.
Marriott mends as China bookings jump
NEW YORK — Marriott reported some dramatic financial improvements in the third quarter as travel demand rebounded in China.
Average occupancy at hotels in China hit 61 percent during the quarter, down just 10 percent from a year ago. Marriott said in July that leisure demand — particularly at resorts — was the first to return in China, but business and group travel is also picking up.
Occupancy in North America was 37 percent as some leisure demand returned. That was down 40 percent from the July-September period a year ago. Business and group travel has been slower to come back, Marriott said.
Occupancy in Europe was 21 percent for the quarter, down 58 percent from a year ago.
Marriott rival Hilton, which reported earnings Thursday, saw a similar dynamic.
Marriott, the world's largest hotel company, on Friday reported earnings of $100 million in the July-September period, down from $387 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue fell 57 percent to $2.25 billion, slightly better than analyst projections. Marriott said 94 percent of its hotels are now open worldwide.
CVS picks Aetna exec as its new CEO
NEW YORK — CVS Health has chosen a veteran insurance executive as its new top executive with the company shifting more toward helping customers stay healthy and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Friday that Karen Lynch will replace Larry Merlo as president and CEO on Feb. 1. She also will join the company's board.
The 64-year-old Merlo has led the company for a decade. He oversaw the company's roughly $69-billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna, a deal completed in 2018.
Merlo, who began his career as a pharmacist, guided the company through a big change a few years ago when CVS stopped selling tobacco products and took a revenue hit because of it.
More recently, CVS health has started opening stores it calls "HealthHubs" that have dietitians and are geared toward helping customers monitor chronic conditions like diabetes and stay on top of their health.
He said Lynch has a "deep understanding" of the company's strategy and has been a key leader during the evolution of CVS Health in recent years. The 57-year-old is president of the company's Aetna insurance division. She came to CVS Health as part of the Aetna deal and served as an executive with another insurer, Cigna, before that.
The company also reported a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2020 forecast. Revenue climbed more than 3 percent to $67.1 billion, and adjusted earnings were $1.66 per share. Both topped expectations on Wall Street.
Hershey sales up despite fewer trick-or-treaters
NEW YORK — Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite a lower turnout of trick-or-treaters amid the pandemic.
CEO Michele Buck said Friday that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate and even included maps showing community coronavirus risk levels.
Buck said investments in online sales capacity also helped move more candy. Hershey's e-commerce sales grew 80 percent in the third quarter.
Early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said Friday its sales rose 4 percent to $2.2 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of Wall Street's estimates.
Hershey reported net income of $447.4 million for the quarter.
Buck said initial estimates indicate that industrywide candy sales were down in the Halloween period. With coronavirus cases rising, many people decided not to give out candy or hold parties. But Hershey managed to buck the trend.
"We made that decision to lean in and drive and build a Halloween season versus back away from it," Buck said.
Walmart agrees to sell Argentina unit
NEW YORK — Walmart will sell its business in Argentina as it continues to restructure its international division.
Walmart will continue to support the business transition services and sourcing agreements under Grupo de Narvaez, the company that is acquiring it, but it will not retain an equity stake.
Walmart Argentina began operations in 1995 with a single shop in Buenos Aires. It has since expanded to more than 90 locations and 9,000 workers under several brands. The Walmart Supercenters in the country will be renamed.
Walmart operates stores in 27 countries under various names and has taken some lumps as it has attempted to export its low-price strategy overseas. The retailer has given up on operations in several international markets over the past 15 years including Germany and South Korea. In many cases, it has lacked the scale to press local suppliers on price as it does in the United States.
In October, Walmart said it was selling most of its stake in British supermarket chain Asda for $8.8 billion. And in 2018, it sold 80 percent of its Brazilian operations. Walmart gave up in Germany and South Korea in 2006.
Toyota profit slips, but better than most
TOKYO — Toyota's July-September profit fell 11 percent to the equivalent of $4.5 billion from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand, but Japan's top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red.
Toyota Motor Corp. said its sales slipped about 11 percent to $65 billion
Toyota raised its global sales forecast to 9.4 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2021, better than its earlier forecast for 9.1 million vehicles. That's still lagging behind the more than 10.5 million vehicles sold in the last fiscal year.
Honda reports profit rise despite pandemic
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Honda reported Friday that its profit rose 23 to $2.3 billion in the last quarter from a year earlier, despite a pandemic that has slammed businesses around the world.
Honda said it carried out aggressive cost cuts that involved a "fundamental review" of its operations. The situation was also improving from earlier this year, when lockdowns and other problems related to COVID-19 caused disruptions of some production and an inventory crunch.
Quarterly sales slipped to $35 billion.
Honda, which makes the Accord sedan and Asimo robot, warned that uncertainty remains amid rising COVID-19 cases. But the company stressed it was managing to cling to profitability.
Honda sold slightly more vehicles in the quarter through September at 1.25 million vehicles, compared to 1.24 million vehicles in the same period of 2019. But it sold fewer motorcycles at nearly 4.5 million, down from nearly 5.1 million.
Virus drives sales at China online giant
HONG KONG — China's biggest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday reported a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as China recovers from the virus and online shopping demand remains high.
Alibaba reported revenues of $23.4 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30. Its profit was down 60 percent to $4.4 billion compared to the same time last year, when it reported a one-time gain after it took a 33 percent stake in its financial affiliate Ant Group.
The Hangzhou-based company is gearing up for its upcoming Singles' Day online shopping festival, held annually on Nov. 11. The shopping festival is the world's largest, with consumers spending $38.4 billion over a period of 24 hours last year, topping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the U.S.
This year, consumers are expected to spend tens of billions of dollars during Singles' Day on its Taobao and Tmall e-commerce platforms on everything from luxury goods to fresh food.