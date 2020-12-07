Stocks take a breather after a run of strong gains; consumers pull back on credit card purchases

Stocks take pause, close mostly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly lower Monday as Wall Street pumped the brakes after a recent run of strong gains.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent, as losses in health care, financial and energy companies outweighed gains in technology, communication and utilities stocks. The pickup in technology companies, whose profits have proven more resistant to the pandemic's effect on the economy, helped nudge the Nasdaq composite to its third consecutive all-time high.
The downbeat start to the week comes as investors balance optimism that one or more coconravirus vaccines will soon be cleared for distribution in the U.S., setting the stage for an economic turnaround, against worries about more economic pain as states impose new restrictions on businesses in a bid to stem a surge in new virus cases and hospitalizations.
Traders also continue to hold out hope that Washington will deliver another round of financial aid for Americans and businesses hurt most by the pandemic. But if Congress fails to reach a deal to carry the economy through the winter, stocks could be set up for more declines.
"The market is taking a much needed pause as it waits for answers on the stimulus package," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Will it be closer to a trillion or closer to $500 billion? That's going to be important for the market."
Card balances fall as borrowing rises
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers took out more auto and student loans in October, but cut back on credit card borrowing, a sign that they remain cautious about spending amid a spike in virus cases.
The Federal Reserve said Monday that consumer borrowing rose 2.1 percent in October to $4.16 trillion, pushed higher by a 4.8 percent jump in a category mostly made up of student and auto loans. Credit card borrowing fell 6.7 percent.
The figures suggest that consumers haven't fully recovered from the pandemic recession. Overall borrowing is still 1 percent below its pre-pandemic level. Outstanding balances on credit cards are still down nearly 11 percent compared with their level in February, before the pandemic intensified.
Economists closely watch consumer borrowing patterns for signals of how willing households are to take on more debt to finance consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity.
Economists see full recovery by '22
NEW YORK — The U.S. economy's growth is likely slowing as 2020 comes to a close, but a growing number of economists expect it to claw back to its pre-pandemic strength by the second half of next year.
That's the view from the latest survey of the National Association for Business Economics. It found that 73 percent of surveyed forecasters say the economy will return to its pre-pandemic level by late 2021. That's more optimism than they were showing a couple months ago, when just 38 percent of forecasters said a full recovery could occur before 2022.
Hopes that one or more coronavirus vaccines will roll out soon are helping drive expectations higher, said the survey's chair, Holly Wade.
Pharmaceutical companies are asking U.S. regulators to allow the use of their vaccine candidates after reporting encouraging data from clinical trials. The hope is that a wide rollout would mean fewer restrictions on businesses next year and more confidence among shoppers and companies to spend more.
If the forecasts are right, it would mark a remarkably quick recovery for the economy following its breathtaking plummet during the spring. When the coronavirus was first spreading and governors around the country ordered businesses to shut down, the U.S. economy shrank by a punishing annualized rate of 31.4 percent from April through June.
German factory output tops forecasts
BERLIN — Industrial production in Germany, Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners, was up 3.2 percent in October compared with the previous month, according to official data released Monday. It was the second set of figures for October to beat economists' expectations.
The sixth consecutive monthly rise in production was fueled in part by a large increase in the important auto sector, the Economy Ministry said. It followed gains of 0.5 percent in August and 2.3 percent in September. Economists had expected a 1.6% gain.
On Friday, official data showed that factory orders rose 2.9 percent in October, nearly double what economists had predicted, as demand for investment goods such as factory machinery rose.
The figures point at least to a promising start to the fourth quarter. However, sharp rises in coronavirus infections led to partial shutdowns in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in November.
In Germany, restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since Nov. 2, while schools and nonessential shops have remained open. Those measures, which are milder than those taken in the first phase of the pandemic, are expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 10.
China trade gap hits record $75B
BEIJING — China's politically sensitive trade surplus soared to a record $75.4 billion in November as exports surged 21.1 percent over a year earlier, propelled by American consumer demand.
Exports to the United States rose 46 percent despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington, customs data showed Monday.
Total exports rose to $268 billion, accelerating from October's 11.4 percent growth. Imports gained 5 percent to $192.6 billion, up from the previous month's 4.7 percent.
Chinese exporters have benefited from the economy's relatively early reopening after the Communist Party declared the coronavirus pandemic under control in March while foreign competitors still are hampered by anti-disease controls.
Forecasters say that surge is unlikely to last into 2021 once coronavirus vaccines are rolled out.
Singapore to be site of Davos forum
GENEVA — Organizers of the annual World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland, have again changed their planned venue for next year's edition, announcing it will now take place in Singapore in May — a sign that the COVID-19 crisis has played havoc with planning.
Forum leaders in early October had said the elite gathering that usually takes place in the frigid climes of the Swiss Alps every January would be held in the Swiss city of Lucerne and nearby town of Buergenstock in May next year, delayed because of the pandemic.
"The change in location reflects the Forum's priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community," managing director Adrian Monck said. "After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting."
The May 13-16 event is being billed as "the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic," and will — as usual — bring together heads of state and government, chief executive officers, civil society leaders, global media and youth leaders from around the world.
The event is expected to return to Davos in 2022.