S&P ends a 3-day losing streak
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday amid renewed hopes on Wall Street that a U.S. trade deal with China may be nearing, despite tough recent talk from President Donald Trump.
The gains snapped a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500, though the benchmark index remains on track for a weekly decline.
The market has swung sharply for months on every hint of progress about talks between the world's largest economies, and the latest flip-flop followed a report from Bloomberg News saying U.S. negotiators expect a "Phase 1" trade agreement to be completed before U.S. tariffs are set to rise on Chinese products Dec. 15.
The report came a day after Trump said he wouldn't mind waiting until after the 2020 elections for a deal, a remark that officials reportedly called off the cuff but nevertheless sent markets skidding.
"The trade war will be the key driver of sentiment in the immediate few weeks," DBS Group analysts wrote in a report.
Health care and financial stocks drove much of Wednesday's rally. Energy companies notched the biggest gain following a 4.2 percent increase in the price of U.S. crude oil. Materials stocks ended essentially flat.
United picks Airbus for jet order
CHICAGO — United Airlines will replace some of its older Boeing planes with 50 new Airbus jets starting in 2024.
The carrier announced this week that it placed an order for Airbus A321XLR jets, a long-range version of the European company’s single-aisle A321neo. They will eventually replace United’s 53 Boeing 757-200s.
Terms weren’t released. United also will delay delivery of larger Airbus A350s.
The decision is a setback for Boeing, which is also based in Chicago and is reeling from the grounding of its 737 Max jets after two deadly crashes.
United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella says the Max doesn’t have the range of the A321XLR, and Boeing hasn’t decided whether it will build a new mid-size plane. He says United will use the Airbus jets mostly between the East Coast and Europe.
Survey: 67K jobs added in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added just 67,000 jobs in November, a private survey found, barely half the gain of the previous month. Payroll processor ADP said that manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut 18,000 jobs combined.
It typically takes roughly 100,000 or so new jobs a month to absorb population growth and keep the unemployment rate from rising.
November's job gains are the fewest in six months and are far below what economists are expecting in Friday's government employment report, which is expected to show an increase of 190,000 jobs. ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report.
Expedia replaces its two top execs
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Expedia says its CEO and chief financial officer have quit, and chairman Barry Diller will help run the travel company while it searches for permanent replacements.
The company said Wednesday that the resignations of CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill took effect immediately.
Diller said a reorganization plan pushed by the departing executives was sound in concept but led to a loss of focus, disappointing earnings and a "lackluster" short-term outlook. He said the board believes the company can grow faster in 2020. The company runs travel sites including Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Travelocity.
Service firms saw activity slow in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. service sector slowed in November with service companies complaining about higher tariffs from various trade battles and the inability to find enough qualified workers.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its service index slowed to a reading of 53.9 last month, down from an October level of 54.7. Any reading above 50 signals growth.
Businesses responding to the ISM survey expressed the hope that various trade wars would soon be resolved. They also said that they continued to be hampered in filing jobs by a shortage of workers, reflecting the fact that unemployment is near a half-century low.
Takata expands recall of inflators
DETRIOT — Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver's side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles made from 1995 to 2000. BMW already has issued recalls and the other automakers will follow. Unlike previous recalls, the non-azide inflators do not use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill the air bags in a crash.
Takata says in government documents that it made about 4.5 million of the inflators worldwide but only a portion are still in use because the vehicles are so old.
Boeing Max woes trigger Ryanair closings
LONDON — Europe's busiest airline, budget carrier Ryanair, says it is closing bases in Germany and Sweden because of delays to deliveries of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which have been grounded for months over security concerns.
The company said it now expects to receive 10 aircraft rather than the 20 previously planned. As a consequence, the low-cost carrier is predicting passenger traffic will drop from 157 million to 156 million.
The company says it expects to cut summer capacity in a number of other existing bases and is currently "in discussions with our people, our unions, and our affected airports to finalize these minor reductions.''
The Boeing plane has been grounded globally since March after two fatal crashes.
Tuna price-fixing probe nets ex-CEO
SAN FRANCISCO — The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods was convicted Tuesday for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies, federal prosecutors said.
A jury in found Christopher Lischewski guilty after a four-week trial, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He had pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna from November 2010 until December 2013.
Lischewski's attorney, John Keker, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to price fixing in 2017.
Lischewski supervised his subordinates' participation in the conspiracy, prosecutors said.