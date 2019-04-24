US stocks finish slightly lower
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday as the market gave back some of its gains a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.
Energy stocks led the modest slide as crude oil prices fell after a three-day rally. Communications companies also helped pull the market lower, offsetting gains in real estate and other sectors. Bond prices rose as traders took a more defensive approach.
Stocks wavered between small gains and losses through much of the day as investors continued to wade through a steady flow of corporate earnings. Analysts have been expecting a contraction in first-quarter corporate profits, but the results so far have been mostly solid.
That trend continued Wednesday with strong reports from e-commerce company eBay, industrial giant Caterpillar and health insurer Anthem.
"The pace of earnings beats is at a very nice level, certainly exceeding diminished expectations," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager for Private Wealth Management at U.S. Bank. "The strength of the dollar has been, perhaps, a little bit of a weight on markets today."
Facebook braces for $5B privacy fine
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook expects a fine of up to $5 billion from the Federal Trade Commission, which is investigating whether the social network violated its users' privacy.
The company set aside $3 billion in its quarterly report Wednesday as a contingency against the possible penalty. It noted that the "matter remains unresolved."
The one-time charge slashed Facebook's first-quarter net income considerably, although revenue grew by 25% in the period. The FTC has been looking into whether Facebook broke its own 2011 agreement promising to protect user privacy.
EMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson called the $3 billion charge a "significant development" and noted that any settlement is likely to go beyond a mere dollar amount and "may impact the ways advertisers can use the platform in the future."
Anadarko buyout bid lures rival offer
NEW YORK — A bidding war is breaking out over Anadarko Petroleum, with Occidental making an offer that it says is about a 20% premium to Chevron's deal announced earlier this month, a rare move not often seen in the U.S. oil industry.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. said the proposed combination would bolster its position in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, where it is already the largest oil producer.
Occidental puts the value of its proposal at $57 billion, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron's deal was valued at $33 billion in cash and stock, or $50 billion including debt and book value of non-controlling interest.
Occidental said it is looking to close on the deal during the second half of the year.
Chevron, of San Ramon, California, and Anadarko, based in The Woodlands, Texas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Microsoft cloud growth wows Wall St.
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft's ongoing push to get automakers, retailers and other businesses onto its cloud computing platform helped power the company's third-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations Wednesday.
The software maker posted fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.8 billion, up 19% from the same period last year. The company said it had profit of $1.14 per share, beating the $1 per share anticipated by analysts.
Microsoft also topped forecasts with $30.6 billion in reported revenue, a year-over-year increase of 14%. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected $29.8 billion.
Amid a decline in its legacy Windows software business, much of Microsoft's growth in recent years has come from selling its cloud services to other businesses and governments.
Ford to invest in electric startup
DETROIT — Ford is sinking a half-billion dollars into electric vehicle startup Rivian in a deal that has the companies working together on a new Ford electric vehicle based on Rivian underpinnings.
Ford will become a minority partner in Rivian, which is based outside of Detroit and recently rolled out a new electric pickup truck and an SUV that will go on sale late next year.
Ford CEO Jim Hackett says in a statement that the partnership will bring a fresh approach to Ford's intelligent and electric vehicles. He says Rivian will benefit from Ford's manufacturing expertise and resources.
Rivian will remain an independent company. But Ford executive Joe Hinrichs will get a seat on the startup's seven-member board.
The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.
Domino's reports slowing sales growth
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Domino's Pizza Inc.'s first quarter earnings aren't likely to calm investors' concerns about slowing growth at the world's biggest pizza chain.
The company said Wednesday that sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 3.9% in the January-March period. That was down from 8.3% a year ago, and fell short of Wall Street's forecast of 4.9%, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
International same-store sales rose 1.5%, down from 5% a year ago.
Domino's has been expanding so it can deliver pizzas more quickly. But it's facing a challenge from delivery services like GrubHub.
Domino's first quarter net income rose 4.4% to $92.7 million, or $2.20 per share. That beat analysts' forecast of $2.09. Revenue rose 6.4% to $836 million, which was short of expectations.
Outlook for German businesses dims
FRANKFURT, Germany — An index of German business optimism fell in April as Europe's largest economy struggles with a slowdown in trade and manufacturing even as it finds support from a strong labor market.
The Ifo institute said Wednesday its business climate index slipped to 99.2 points from 99.7 points in March, indicating managers were less satisfied with both the current situation and the outlook for the future.
The survey was worse than forecast by market analysts, who had predicted a slight increase.
"This is consistent with our view that Germany's economy is likely to grow at a very anemic pace this year, even if there is a slight pickup in growth" in the first quarter, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.
Germany is one of South Carolina's top trading partners.